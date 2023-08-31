How to unlock free Pinned Flames Livery for GTA Online Vapid Clique Wagon this week? (August 31 - September 6)

GTA Online’s new update is finally here, and players have a golden opportunity to unlock a rare item for their collection. Starting today, a free Pinned Flames Livery for the Vapid Clique Wagon can be claimed by participating in Nightclub business activities and completing certain objectives. The business owners are also entitled to other bonuses until September 6, 2023.

The Vapid Clique Wagon is one of the new cars added to GTA Online on June 13, 2023, as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Here’s how GTA Online players can get the Pinned Flames Livery for Vapid Clique Wagon

The new GTA Online weekly update gives a massive boost to Nightclub owners this week. Apart from triple the amount of Daily income and other rewards, one can unlock a special livery for one of the best classic cars in the game to date.

Anytime between today and September 6, 2023, a beautiful-looking Pinned Flames Livery can be claimed for free by completing the following objectives:

Completing one Nightclub Management Mission Completing one Nightclub Sourcing Mission

That’s it. If players do not own a Nightclub yet, Rockstar Games is offering a staggering 40% discount on the property throughout the week. Existing owners can upgrade their businesses and enjoy price cuts for the next seven days.

The livery gives the Clique Wagon a fresh look and a holiday vibe that most players will appreciate.

Vapid Clique Wagon is a classic vehicle one must own – Design, performance, & more

The Vapid Clique Wagon is a 2-seater muscle car primarily inspired by the 1951 Ford Country Squire. However, the classic vehicle has also taken design cues from the following real-life rides:

1954 Chevrolet Bel Air

Oldsmobile 88 Station Wagon (1st generation)

Here are some of the visual characteristics the vehicles possess:

Small overrides on the front bumper

Two amber indicators on the front grille

Circular headlights

Vapid emblem on the hood lid

More Vapid emblems on the front fender of each side

Traditional handles

Circular mirrors

Dual compartment doors

Circular tail lights

Small overrides on the rear bumper

Exhaust pipe on the passenger side

The Clique Wagon has a more traditional design compared to other similar vehicles in the game. Players can notice wooden and chrome details in the visual appearance, giving a feel of the 1950s era.

On the performance front, the Clique Wagon can reach a top speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:19.296, as per testing done by Broughy1322. While it may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is worth having it for the classic vibe the vehicle offers.

Interested buyers can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,205,000. Owning a Vapid Clique Wagon makes more sense than trying to win the GTA Online podium car this week.

Poll : Do you own the Vapid Clique Wagon in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes