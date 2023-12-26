5 reasons why Bully 2 should be released after GTA 6

While GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated titles, Rockstar Games has several other entries with a big playerbase. Bully is one such title that, despite enjoying a positive reception, didn't receive a sequel. In the recent GTA 5 source code leak, data miners found files and early development concept art for Bully 2 that gave fans hope of a sequel.

While the studio has not made a statement, fans are wondering if they have plans regarding Bully 2. Most players want Rockstar Games to release the game after rolling out GTA 6.

This article will further explore this topic and offer five reasons why the studio should release Bully 2.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 6 comes first, but Bully 2 should follow: 5 reasons why this should happen

1) The community wants Bully 2

Similar to Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games fans have been requesting the studio to release Bully 2 for a long time. The first entry was released in 2006 and still holds up after so many years.

While the studio is prioritizing Grand Theft Auto 6 and releasing updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, they could direct some efforts towards making Bully 2 a reality. This will be an incredible gift for the game's fanbase. Considering the GTA 5 source code contained concept art and script for the game, there is hope the studio might release the title.

Here are some reactions to the news of the game getting canceled:

2) Bully 2 will offer a good change of pace after GTA 6

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is highly anticipated, players will eventually start looking at alternatives. This will provide the perfect opportunity for Rockstar Games to roll out Bully 2 after so many years.

The first game features a similar playstyle and an open world filled with random encounters and missions. Using the current technology will allow Bully 2 to offer a fresh experience.

3) It will allow the studio to broaden its horizon

Most players only recognize Rockstar Games for the Grand Theft Auto series. While it is the studio's most popular and profitable franchise, Bully and other similar titles are also products of the same company.

However, the studio has been focused on the Grand Theft Auto series, especially Grand Theft Auto Online, for too long. So, releasing Bully 2 after GTA 6 will allow them to further broaden their horizon and allow their other titles to get the much-required spotlight.

4) The Bully series has the potential to become popular like GTA

The first Bully game is still considered by many to be one of Rockstar's best IPs, mainly due to its unique open-world setting and excellent writing. However, with the studio shifting focus on the Grand Theft Auto and the Red Dead Redemption 2, fans never got Bully 2.

With Rockstar's advancement in graphics and gameplay mechanics, Bully 2, if released, has the potential to become one of the studio's biggest hits. Continuing with the series will also offer the developers a chance to create a franchise as popular as the current Grand Theft Auto series.

5) Using GTA 6's experience to develop Bully 2 will make it exceptional

The first Bully game has many features missing from the Grand Theft Auto series. As mentioned before, the game also has a rather unique open world where players control Jimmy Hopkins, a troubled kid who is sent to the worst school in the country for his behavior.

Players can perform various actions like mowing lawns, attending classes, getting grades, the grades affecting the stats, and many more. Combining these features with the Rage engine's capabilities will make Bully 2 an exceptional title.

With the ongoing debates about the GTA 6 voice actor, the source code leak has brought chaos to the Grand Theft Auto community.

