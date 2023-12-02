5 reasons to buy Coil Cyclone in GTA Online in 2023

The Coil Cyclone was removed from GTA Online in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, Rockstar Games has added it back to the popular Grand Theft Auto multiplayer for a limited time as part of the ongoing weekly update. Therefore, anyone lacking this stylish automobile in their collection has another opportunity to buy it in the game.

Originally added in 2017 with the Smuggler's Run DLC, the Coil Cyclone is a great combination of good looks and performance. While it costs a little under two million dollars, players can get it at a discounted rate at the time of writing.

Let's take a look at five reasons to buy the Coil Cyclone in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Quick acceleration and more reasons to buy Coil Cyclone in GTA Online in 2023

1) Decent top speed

Fast cars are highly valuable in a competitive game like GTA Online. Having them can be extremely beneficial for a variety of tasks and situations or for simply getting from one place to another on the map.

The Coil Cyclone is an electric supercar capable of hitting a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h), which is neither too fast nor too slow. Although it is far from being its best attribute, it can still prove to be quite advantageous in the Rockstar Games title.

2) Quick acceleration

The Coil Cyclone is one of the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has given it the maximum rating possible in this department, which reflects just how quickly it can attain a high speed. This gives it an edge over several other vehicles in the game.

The combination of quick acceleration and decent top speed make the Coil Cyclone a pretty fast ride. If the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC, set to release this month, features missions involving travel, one can depend on this ride to be of great use.

3) Impressive design

The Coil Cyclone might not be the fastest car in Grand Theft Auto Online, but it is certainly one of the most stylish. Its impressive design is a combination of the Koenigsegg Agera, the Noble M600, and the Rimac Concept S. Its front end is long and wide, and it features triangular headlights and a sizeable intake framed with a carbon fiber trim.

Curves run along its body at various points, which add to its ultra-modern and sleek look. The car's interior is also one of the best in the class, and a maximum of two people can sit inside. The engine bay is positioned behind the seats and is covered by a glass top.

4) Time Limited

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games removed the Coil Cyclone from Grand Theft Auto Online in June 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Therefore, it can be termed as somewhat of an exclusive ride. Those interested can purchase it while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts, that is, until December 11, 2023.

This is an anomaly, as weekly updates usually last only a week, with a new one released every Thursday. However, this has given players extra time to buy the Coil Cyclone and add it to their vehicular collection. The car may become available again sometime in the future, but it is impossible to predict when that will happen.

5) Discounted price

Expand Tweet

Not only is the Coil Cyclone currently purchasable, but Rockstar Games has also discounted it by 40% for this weekly update. Its default cost on Legendary Motorsport is $1,890,000, and it has no Trade Price. Therefore, anyone interested should take advantage of the generous discount available through December 11.

It isn't known if Rockstar Games will bring back the Coil Cyclone in Grand Theft Auto 6. The studio hasn't revealed much about the game, but it did recently confirm the GTA 6 trailer release date.

