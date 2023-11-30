GTA Online weekly update for November 30-December 11, released

The latest weekly update for GTA Online has arrived, and it appears that it will be available from November 30 to December 11, 2023. There are discounts on a few unique vehicles in the game, as well as 2x cash and RP bonuses. What's unusual is that this update will be extended for nearly two weeks, ending on December 11, 2023, with the next day being a Tuesday.

When a Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update lasts longer than usual and ends before a Tuesday, it usually means that new DLC is on the way. However, with Rockstar having recently announced a trailer for GTA 6, many believe December 12 is when the trailer will be launched.

With that in mind, here's what players will can get in Grand Theft Auto Online this week.

GTA Online weekly update to be extended for nearly 2 weeks (November 30 to December 11, 2023)

2x Cash and RP:

Project Overthrow missions

Sumo Adversary Mode

New log-in reward:

Galaxy livery for Mammoth Avenger

There aren't a lot of bonuses for grinding in GTA Online this week, but there's a unique Avenger livery that players can get for free. Project Overthrow, which is providing a 2x bonus this week, is a series of action-packed aircraft-based missions that can be started from the Avenger.

New cars arrive at Simeon's and Luxury Autos (November 30 to December 11, 2023)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Penaud La Coureuse

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Annis 300R

Invetero Coquette D10

Grotti Visione

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Överflöd Entity MT

Benefactor LM87

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Dinka Sugoi

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Dinka Postlude

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users only):

Principe Deveste Eight

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Enus Stafford

Coil Cyclone

Lampadati Viseris

The GTA Online podium car for this week is the Dinka Sugoi, a 5-door hatchback based on the fifth generation Honda Civic Type R (FK8).

List of weekly discounts available this week (November 30 to December 11, 2023)

40% off:

Hangars (and Renovations)

Coil Cyclone ($1,134,000)

Invetero Coquette D10 ($906,000)

Lampadati Viseris ($525,000)

Enus Stafford ($763,200)

30% off:

Eclipse Blvd Garage ($1,918,000)

Operations Terminal Upgrade ($1,015,000)

Annis 300R ($1,452,500)

Benefactor LM87 ($2,040,500)

Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)

Deveste Eight ($1,256,500)

Mammoth Streamer216 ($1,566,600)

20% off:

Bravado Buffalo EVX ($1,712,000)

As this week's update will carry on to the next week and abruptly end on a Tuesday, that does seem like the perfect time for a GTA 6 trailer reveal.

