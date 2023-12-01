5 reasons to buy Grotti Visione in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online's latest weekly update has added the Grotti Visione to Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport, and there's also a 30% discount on it. As such, players who want this car have a great reason to buy it right now while the update lasts (November 30-December 11, 2023).

This article delves into some of the reasons why players should get the Grotti Visione in GTA Online in 2023. It's an exquisite-looking hypercar that usually costs over $2 million, but its looks and performance more than make up for the price.

5 reasons why the Grotti Visione in GTA Online is worth buying in 2023

1) Unique design

The most appealing aspect of any car is its design, and the Grotti Visione makes no concessions in this regard. It is a two-door hypercar that was first added to Rockstar Games' GTA Online with the Smuggler's Run update in 2017. Its futuristic look makes it stand out from many other Supers, and can be reason enough for a car collector to buy it.

The entire body is accentuated with beautiful curves that give it a compact, aerodynamic, streamlined look. The most distinguishing feature in the front is the massive carbon fiber splitter, while the rear houses the engine, which is prominently displayed through a glass window.

The Ferrari Xezri Competizione serves as the primary inspiration for the Visione, with design cues coming from the Ferrari LaFerrari and the McLaren P1. The car even has some unique features, such as a functional cloned cam-belt and fans that appear behind each side of the rear vents.

2) Performance

The Visione is a rear-wheel drive vehicle with a 6-speed transmission and an engine that looks to be a V12. With a maximum speed of 125.25 mph, it is on par with the Nero and the Nero Custom. Its powerful engine provides enough power to propel the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in no time. The car is similar to the Vigilante and the Itali GTB when it's in the default configuration.

However, a fully upgraded Visione can outperform an upgraded Tyrus and is comparable to an upgraded Vigilante. Although it doesn't make it to the list of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it's definitely one of the faster Supers in the game.

3) Handling

The handling is where the Grotti Visione really shines. Due to how simple it is to drive this car, a skilled driver can outperform models that are much faster. They can power through corners at full speed without slowing down much. In fact, even novice drivers can race well with the Visione, which makes it worth buying for beginners.

The car has little-to-no oversteer or understeer, although the rear-wheel drive means that it has a tendency to lose traction. The weight distribution is somewhat off as a result of the engine's placement above the rear-drive axle, but stability is not a problem.

4) Current discount

GTA Online's latest weekly event that's going to run from November 30 to December 11, 2023, is offering a 30% discount on the Grotti Visione. Usually, the car costs $2,250,000 at Legendary Motorsport. However, a 30% discount means that this is down to just $1,575,000 now.

For players who love collecting exotic vehicles in GTA Online, this is as good a time as any to grab the Visione. The price tag has often been the biggest issue for players when it comes to buying this car, as many believed the price-to-performance ratio wasn't worth it.

5) It's being sold at Simeon's

GTA Online players who log in during this weekly update (November 30 to December 11, 2023) will find the Grotti Visione at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. The car is on sale there alongside the Penaud La Coureuse, the Bravado Buffalo EVX, Annis 300R, and the Invetero Coquette D10.

Many in-game car collectors with deep pockets like to buy out all the models in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos. Since the Visione is on display this week, players can even try it out for a test ride before buying it. It will come with a unique paint job and livery, like all showroom vehicles.

