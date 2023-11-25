5 fastest exotic cars in GTA Online before Winter Update 2023, ranked

GTA Online has no shortage of exotic vehicles that can steal everyone's attention at car meets. However, when it comes to sheer speed, a select few outshine their competition. Their stunning design or raw power makes players want to buy them.

So, here are some of the fastest exotic cars in GTA Online before the 2023 winter update, ranked by speed. Special vehicles with boosts weren't considered here.

5 fastest GTA Online exotic cars ranked according to their speed

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Deveste Eight is one of the most unique-looking supercars in GTA Online, based on the Devel Sixteen concept car. It has a tiny front fascia and an elongated back end where the engine is located. The body is accentuated with exotic curves, and the unique, narrow headlights seem inspired by the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo.

The Deveste Eight has average acceleration but an exceptional top speed of 131.75 mph. It excels in straights and is the second-fastest car in the Supers class, trailing behind the 811. However, the long wheelbase and average traction make it less adept at cornering. HSW upgrades can be fitted to increase its speed to 151.75 mph.

The Deveste Eight can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for just $1,795,000.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

In classic Grotti fashion, the Itali GTO Stinger TT looks like a mashup of Ferrari models like the Roma, Purosangue, and Portofino. This stunning coupe has a rather futuristic look, especially when it comes to the headlights and front grille.

The Itali GTO Stinger TT has decent acceleration and a top speed of 132 mph. However, it struggles to turn at high speeds and feels floaty due to poor traction. With HSW performance modifications, its speed is raised to 168.5 mph, making this car the fastest in the Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online.

GTA Online players can buy the Itali GTO Stinger TT from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000.

3) Pfister 811

The 811 is a classic GTA Online vehicle from 2016 that is primarily based on a Porsche 918. The rear seems to be based on the Koenigsegg Regera and takes design inspiration from several concept cars.

The Pfister 811 has extremely good acceleration, and its top speed of 132.5 mph can leave all other Supers in the dust. However, just like the last two cars on this list, it isn't great at corners, mostly because of how easily it can understeer and lose traction. However, it can often oversteer instead when exiting a corner.

With a price tag of $1,135,000, the 811 is the cheapest vehicle on this list. While it's no longer available at Legendary Motorsport, players can sometimes find it in Simeon's or Luxury Autos.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

As a Grotti car, the Itali RSX is also based on several real-life Ferrari models, but it also takes some inspiration from the Lamborghini Centenario. This car is probably the sportiest looking on this list, and its carbon-fiber splitters and skirts stand out with its trim colors.

The Itali RSX has above-average acceleration and a top speed of 135.3 mph, making it GTA Online's second-fastest car. Another remarkable feature is its exceptional crash deformation, which keeps the chassis mostly intact. This car, however, is prone to spinning out due to its somewhat erratic handling.

The Itali RSX is the most expensive car here, with a whopping price tag of $3,465,000 and a Trade Price of $2,598,750 at Legendary Motorsport.

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah has obvious influences from the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato but also takes inspiration from the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Chevrolet Corvette C7. The design is rather simple and makes the car look relatively compact.

GTA Online has had many fast cars over the years, but none compete with the Pariah in terms of raw speed. It is slightly faster than the Itali RSX at 136 mph but has better handling. However, it occasionally experiences wheelspin around turns.

This car can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000. However, players can get the Pariah for free with a GTA+ subscription.

