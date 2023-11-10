How to get free Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online after the latest update? (November 10-December 11)

GTA Online's updates bring several new offers and free vehicles for the players. This time, Rockstar Games has added exciting rewards for completing missions and specific tasks, along with the opportunity to earn double/triple cash and RP. But, one thing has caught the attention of gamers and vehicle enthusiasts- the Ocelot Pariah. This sports car has been a part of the online multiplayer for six years, and now Rockstar Games is offering it for free for a limited time. But, obtaining this vehicle in the game will require the players to go through some extra steps.

This article will highlight the car's features and how to get it for free in Grand Theft Auto Online.

A GTA+ subscription will get you the free Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online this month

The recent GTA Online weekly update added several vehicles, skins, and clothing to the game with discounts and offers, but the Ocelot Pariah is not one of them. To obtain this car for free, players will need to first purchase the GTA+ subscription. This exclusive membership is reserved for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. Afterward, follow these instructions to claim it in the game:

Launch Grand Theft Auto Online and go to the Vinewood Car Club .

. Enter this exclusive vehicle store and look for the Ocelot Pariah .

. Simply claim it and drive it off to your garage.

Since this reward is not reserved for just new members, people continuing their monthly subscription can also use the offer and add this slick vehicle to their garages without spending any extra cash in the game. Many players might wonder if the car is worth spending the money on the subscription.

Is the Ocelot Pariah worth it in the game?

The Ocelot Pariah is a Sports Car in Grand Theft Auto Online that was first featured with the Doomsday Heist update in 2017. This sleek and compact car is based on the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast.

It can easily reach a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) with ease and has excellent acceleration and handling, making it worth the money. It is also available in the game for a price tag of $1,420,000, which is quite a lot of money. But the car is not the only thing GTA+ members obtain with the subscription.

They obtain huge discounts on other cars and exclusive paint jobs that other players can't obtain in the game. On top of that, they also get lucrative offers on several customization and modifications that otherwise cost a boatload of money. The free Ocelot Priah is like icing on the cake to make things even merrier for the members.

