What makes the Pfister 811 special in GTA Online?

The Pfister 811 is one of the oldest and most popular cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game in June 2018 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. However, Rockstar Games removed the car from the multiplayer game after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. This disappointed fans, and they called out the studio for its actions.

Rockstar Games has assured players that all removed cars will be temporarily brought back into the game in the future, and many 811 fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. Many players who already own the can be frequently seen driving it around the map. This article discusses what factors made the Pfister 811 a special car in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Things that make the Pfister 811 a remarkable car in GTA Online

The Pfister 811 is a hypercar car in GTA Online based on the real-life Porsche 918 with minor influences from the Koenigsegg Regera and Lotec C1000. It has a unique aerodynamic body that is narrow in the middle and wider on both ends. This gives it a distinct look that can easily grab anyone’s attention on the street.

Many Grand Theft Auto fans admire the car's looks as it also comes in a topless variant. Rockstar Games offers many customization options that allow players to modify the Pfister 811 according to their liking. You can take it to any Los Santos Customs garage in GTA Online and choose from eight bumpers, four exhausts, three roofs, two spoilers, and many other options.

It is a hybrid-electric car powered by an electric motor. Rockstar Games defines the vehicles as:

“Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbo charger.”

The engine is connected to a massive six-speed transmission box that spins all four wheels simultaneously. According to the game files, the 811 has a top speed of 98.98 mph or 159.30 km/h. However, when fully upgraded, it can reach up to 132.50 mph or 213.24 km/h, making it the ninth fastest car in GTA Online.

The 811 also ranks third within the supercar category. It can finish a lap in 1:03.229 minutes. Rockstar Games used to charge $1,135,000 for the vehicle, which led many players to exploit GTA Online money glitches to buy it. Although it cannot tank heavy firepower, the 811 is bulletproof from the rear.

While its return in the game is still unsure, many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want the gaming studio to add the Pfister 811 in the upcoming game.

