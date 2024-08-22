5 reasons not to buy GTA+ for Bully game

On August 20, 2024, Rockstar Games announced that GTA+ members on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can now play Bully (2006) with an active subscription. Despite being an 18-year-old game with no recent updates or improvements remains beloved by hardcore Rockstar fans for its story and gameplay.

While there are various reasons to play Bully in 2024, this article lists five reasons why you should not resort to a GTA+ subscription to play the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons not to buy the GTA+ subscription to play Bully

1) Rockstar only gives you temporary access

A screenshot of the GTA+ membership benefits screen (Image via GTA Wiki)

If you are new to this subscription model, then you must note that the games included in the GTA+ membership benefits are only temporarily accessible. Rockstar Games will allow you to play Bully as long as you are subscribed to the monthly membership. Once you cancel the subscription, you’ll permanently lose access to the game.

Therefore, if you don’t plan to have the subscription for a long time, it is not worth buying in the first place.

2) The paid subscription is not worth having in a decade-old game

Grand Theft Auto Online has already crossed ten years and Rockstar Games has gradually started to reduce adding new features to it. The game remained free-to-play for most of its lifetime. In that case, paying real-life money to have a few extra features is not a smart move.

Most of the things in the multiplayer game can be acquired without opting for a GTA+ subscription or buying Shark Cards. Although Bully is not a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, players should not spend their hard-earned real-life money on one game to get access to another.

3) Bully can be purchased at a reasonable price

The current standard price of Bully on both PlayStation and Xbox stores is $14.99. It is a one-time fee that gives you lifetime access to the game. On the other hand, if you get Bully through the GTA+ plus subscription, it will not get added to your game library.

As mentioned before, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users will lose access to the game outside the monthly subscription. In that case, if you can afford the complete version of the game, it is best to buy it right away. Bully is one of the most influential games from Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe. If you are a fan of the studio’s works, then you should definitely buy Bully.

4) Rockstar is not providing a remastered game

Another thing to note before you buy GTA+ for Bully is that Rockstar Games is not providing a remastered version of the latter. PlayStation users get the standard version of the game, whereas Xbox users get the Bully: Scholarship Edition.

Even though Bully is not as widely known as the Grand Theft Auto series games, Rockstar Games should have released a remastered version of the 2006 title before adding it to the monthly subscription. As a result, players will now have to play the game with outdated graphics on modern hardware.

5) GTA+ will cost you more in the long run

A promotional image for the monthly subscription (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games charges $7.99 per month for the membership. Even though it is almost half the standard price of Bully, you’ll have to renew the subscription regularly to play the game for a longer duration. Once you enter the third monthly billing cycle, you’ll technically pay more than its original price to access the game.

Since there are currently no signs of Bully 2’s development process, players should refrain from paying monthly for the 18-year-old game.

