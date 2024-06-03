5 reasons to buy a Vagner in GTA Online before Summer DLC 2024

The Dewbauchee Vagner in GTA Online is an excellent car that has several things to offer. It has been a part of the online multiplayer mode for quite some time and was added with the Gunrunning Pack back in 2017. While veteran players either own the vehicle or know everything about it, newbies find themselves confused owing to the plethora of available options.

With the Summer DLC 2024 approaching fast, this is the best time to buy the Vagner in GTA Online because the new update will add another bunch of new cars further obscuring this one. This article will offer five reasons why the Vagner is worth purchasing.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why it is worth purchasing the Vagner in GTA Online

1) Its design

The Vagner has one of the best designs in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Among the various vehicles in the game, the Dewbauchee Vager stands out mainly because of its incredible design. Its raised fenders along with the overall compact body are a sight to behold. The overall aggressive design makes it perfect for players who prefer extravagant vehicles in the game.

If you are looking for a crowd-pleaser that is sure to turn heads wherever you take it, the Vagner in GTA Online is the perfect pick for you.

2) It's a Supercar inspired by Austin Martin

The Vagner is inspired by Austin Martin, giving it incredible looks (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar derives inspiration from various real-life vehicles to design the cars in the game. The Vagner in GTA Online is an incredible Supercar that takes inspiration from Austin Martin Valkyrie along with some other cars like the Jaguar C-X75 and Nio EP9.

This is what gives it a fantastic look and design. On top of that, the aesthetics are perfect for a Supercar since most others are equally extravagant. Hence, the Vagner will not feel underwhelming when you take it out for a ride or during car meetups.

3) Good top speed

The Vagner has decent top speed making it perfect for races (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Similar to other Supercars in the game, the Vagner holds itself pretty well when it comes to speed and performance. The vehicle has a top speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h), which has been tested by the popular GTA YouTuber, Broughy1322.

This speed is decent for both racing as well as general cruising around the town. While the Vagner in GTA Online doesn't use any special modifications like the HSW Performance upgrade, its default speed is decent enough to satisfy riders.

4) Balanced performance

This Supercar has one of the most balanced performances in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While some cars in GTA Online are fast, others are popular for their handling or braking. Fortunately, the Vagner offers a balanced performance making it a worthy purchase in the game. It has excellent braking power that allows you to stop before crashing and decent enough acceleration to catch up to opponents during a race.

The Vagner in GTA Online has good handling, which will allow you to tackle corners easily. These features make it a great choice for in-game racing. With the Summer Update 2024 approaching fast, it is the perfect time to buy this vehicle and win as many races as possible to stack up the cash as fast as you can.

5) Relatively cheap with good customization options

The Vagner offers numerous customization options (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Unlike other Supercars in the game, the Vagner does not burn a hole in your pocket. While not exactly cheap, it has a relatively low price tag for everything that it offers. One can buy the car for $1,535,000 which is quite inexpensive for a Supercar.

On top of that, the Vagner in GTA Online offers numerous customization options that allow players to tweak and tune the vehicle according to their needs. This makes it one of the best cars for players who like spending time in the workshop modifying different aspects of the vehicle.

