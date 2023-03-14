5 reasons to own a Coil Raiden in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

The ravishing Coil Raiden is one of the best vehicles to own in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. The four-door electric sports car was released with the Doomsday Heist DLC update on December 12, 2017, which makes it a classic Grand Theft Auto automobile.

Players should be informed about the car's performance, design, and the most important details about it. This article breaks down five reasons why they should own a Coil Raiden in the game.

Why the Coil Raiden is a great choice in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars

1) Amazing acceleration

The Coil Raiden has amazing acceleration capabilities given that it is powered by two electric motors, one for the front axle and the other for the rear. Despite its comparatively low top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 kmph), given the fact that it's a sports car, it can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour really quickly.

According to Rockstar Games' official website, it has a maximum score of 100 for its performance ability, which is evident from its amazing reverse acceleration ability as well.

2) Elegant engine design

Since the Coil Raiden isn't a fuel-based vehicle, it technically doesn't have an engine. But the powerhouse is its high-tech twin-electric-motor drivetrain. As mentioned above, each axle is run by one motor, which makes it an all-wheel drive car. It is interesting to note that 35% of the power goes to the front wheels while the rest goes to the rear.

The Raiden has an important advantage for players who want to enjoy a smooth drive in GTA Online compared to other sports cars. Since it is powered by an electric automotive system, it doesn't make any combustion noise that can otherwise be heard in fuel-based vehicles.

Given the fact that it is based on a real-life electric car, it is most likely that the motor design is based on three-phase alternating current electric motors.

3) Lean design

The Coil Raiden in GTA Online owes its compact design to the real-life award-winning electric sports car, the Tesla Model S (2012-2015 version). It is a mixture of sedan and coupe body design, however, the game classifies it as a five-door liftback.

Just like every electric car, it doesn't have any turbo or transmission, which makes it very lightweight. That is one of the reasons why it has excellent pickup acceleration.

The car can be modified with many custom parts like spoilers, but YouTube content creator HarmNone showed in one of his review videos that any type of spoiler fails to look good on it.

4) Reasonable price

Generally, GTA Online players are more interested in noisy, super fast, and hot-on-the-road sports cars that leave the others back in the dust. Now, the Coil Raiden may not have the sound of a beast, but given that it is amazing for street racing and picks up really quickly, it doesn't seem very overpriced.

It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for a decent price of $1,375,000. Compared to the most expensive electric car in the game, the Pegassi Tezeract, which costs $2,825,000 and is more than double the amount, the Raiden has a reasonable price.

5) Good handling and turning

In terms of turning and cornering, the Coil Raiden is generally considered to have good handling and agility, making it suitable for navigating tight corners and narrow streets. However, some players have reported that its turning radius is not as tight as other sports cars in the game, which can make it more difficult to maneuver in some situations.

This weak maneuvering can be converted into amazing drifting on the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online. The reason behind this could be the vehicle's weight displacement and all-wheel drive.

Overall, the Coil Raiden is a popular choice among players who prioritize speed and handling in their vehicles. Its sleek design, electric engine, and overall performance make it a top choice for racing and high-speed chases in GTA Online.

