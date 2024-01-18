5 reasons to own Coquette Classic in GTA Online

The Invetero Coquette Classic is one of the oldest and most prominent cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online. Rockstar Games added it to both Story Mode and multiplayer versions as part of the San Andreas Flight School Update in August 2014. Since then, the car has been a popular choice among OG game players.

While most veteran players already own the car, many new players are unaware of its legacy. Nonetheless, this article lists five reasons why you should own the Invetero Coquette Classic in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why the Invetero Coquette Classic is a must-own car in GTA Online

1) It is a movie car

The Invetero Coquette Classic is based on the real-life 1966 Chevrolet Corvette C2 Sting Ray. It is the same car driven by the character Letty Ortiz in the popular Hollywood movie The Fate of the Furious. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games also allows you to customize the car to resemble its movie look. Although the customization is not entirely accurate, you can reach very close to the original car’s appearance.

A YouTuber named Just Jake Club (YouTube/@justjakeclub) perfectly demonstrated how to redesign the popular GTA Online car to give it The Fate of the Furious look. If you are a fan of movie cars, you should definitely get the Invetero Coquette Classic in the multiplayer game.

2) Can be acquired for free

One of the best things about the Invetero Coquette Classic is that it can be acquired for free in GTA Online. If you play the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, you can claim the vehicle for free indefinitely. This benefit is not limited to only one copy of the vehicle.

While the Legendary Motorsport website usually charges $665,000 for the vehicle, you can own unlimited copies of this legendary car in GTA Online for free as part of the aforementioned pack. However, you’ll still have to spend money customizing the vehicle.

3) Customization

The Invetero Coquette Classic can be taken to any Los Santos Customs garage for modification. Rockstar Games offers 12 bumpers, five exhausts, three hoods, 11 liveries, two roofs, and many other customizations. These mods include both visual and performance upgrades. It is one of the few cars where you can detach the roof.

The Fate of the Furious build is also one of the prominent looks you can apply to the car. Moreover, most liveries are race-themed, implying that the Invetero Coquette Classic is a race car in GTA Online.

4) Performance

The Invetero Coquette Classic is powered by a large V8 engine connected to a four-speed transmission box. It is a rear-wheel driveable car in GTA Online with a base top speed of 93.83 mph or 151.00 km/h. However, after full upgrades, it can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h.

You can finish a lap within 1:11.470 minutes if you are a race enthusiast. The Invetero Coquette Classic is also one of the most durable cars in the game. While it is already one of the fastest sports classic cars in GTA Online, its durability makes it best for daily commuting.

5) Great for daily commute

The Invetero Coquette Classic has a high top speed and acceleration. While the game files claim it can reach 0-60 mph in seven seconds, the motorhead community has broken the record in just 5.2 seconds. The handling is also balanced, allowing players to use their own skills to drive the car.

While Rockstar Games removed many in-game cars with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, the Invetero Coquette Classic stood the test of time. This makes it clear that it is indeed one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2024 and beyond.

