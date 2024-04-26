5 reasons why Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic should return in GTA 6

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is an amazing car that fans would love to see in GTA 6. It is an iconic vehicle in GTA Online and has been a part of the game since 2017. While veteran players are well aware of its characteristics, new ones might not know what makes the car so special. Since the GTA 6 roster is rumored to feature a variety of cars and other vehicles, it would be a no-brainer for Rockstar Games to include this Sports Classics.

There are a variety of cars in the current online multiplayer mode that have left a deep impression on fans. While some of them are extremely fast others are aesthetically striking. The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic falls somewhere in between, offering a balance between the two. This article will list five reasons why it should be avaialble in GTA 6 as well.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic should be in GTA 6

1) GTA 6 should have a Sports Classics category

GTA 6 is anticipated to have a huge vehicle roster, and fans expect it to have an dedicated Sports Classics category. The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is one of the best options in this category.

Thus, fans want Rockstar Games to add this car to GTA 6. This would bring an amazing Sports Classics car from GTA Online to the upcoming title and let players experience the car with updated graphics and game mechanics.

2) It is a beautiful car

It is a beautiful car that deserves to be in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/WildBrick142)

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is a beautiful car in GTA Online. This is mainly thanks to Rockstar Games using the real-life Jensen Interceptor III and Aston Martin V8 Vantage as inspirations for the design. The long and slanted front hood is reminiscent of cars from a bygone era.

On the other hand, the sporty tires and compact backside allow the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic to go fast and stay viable in the Sports Classics category without any issue. The two-seater's interior also features premium and comfortable seats with vintage instrument cluster.

3) Commendable performance

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic might not be the fastest car in GTA Online, but it still manages to stay ahead of most options available in the game. This is thanks to the vehicle using a single-cam V8 engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. This allows the car to reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), which is a decent speed for a Sports Classics car.

Since GTA 6 is rumored to feature a variety of customization and upgrade options, it might be possible to push the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic to new limits and allow it to exceed the current performance. This is one of the reasons why fans want the game to have this car.

4) For nostalgic value

The car offers several things that would be useful in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/WildBrick142)

Since the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is no longer purchasable through in-game stores in GTA Online, players have to wait for it to appear in a GTA Online weekly update. This has made the vehicle a prized possesion of vehicle enthusiasts in the game.

Hence, it would be amazing to see it return in GTA 6 as well. Not only will this extend the game's vehicle roster, but it will also spark nostalgia among players. Getting to drive an iconic car from one of the most successful Grand Theft Auto titles would ensure the game's success.

5) It's customizable but GTA 6 could offer more options

The current customization options for the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic in GTA Online are slightly limited. While players can change the car's paint job and upgrade the engine as well as the hardware, it doesn't significantly affect the performance.

The aesthetic upgrades are also limited, with only a few liveries and paint options available. This is quite disappointing for players who like to spend their time crafting and tweaking vehicles according to their own tastes. If there are new GTA 6 features and mechanics, it might be possible to offer more freedom to modify the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic.

In the meantime, you should also check out the ongoing GTA online weekly discounts and stack some extra cash in the game.

