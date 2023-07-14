5 reasons to own Dewbauchee Seven-70 in GTA Online in 2023

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one of the most popular and prominent vehicles in the sports car category in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added the car in July 2016 as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and it was the last car to be unlocked after the DLC release. Although there are several other sports cars in the multiplayer game currently, many veteran players still prefer to drive the Seven-70.

Since the game offers a plethora of cars to choose from, many new players often get confused about which one is worth their money. Rockstar Games neither provides any proper testing mechanism, making the process more complex. Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one such car that belongs to the long list to choose from, and this article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should get it in July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Dewbauchee Seven-70 is a worthy purchase in GTA Online in 2023

1) Limited-time vehicle

The first and immediate reason to own the Dewbauchee Seven-70 is that currently, it is a limited-time vehicle in the game. Rockstar Games removed the car from the in-game websites after the Summer 2023 DLC and reintroduced it with the most recent GTA Online weekly update as a Prize Ride Car.

Therefore, players who want to drive the vehicle should acquire it from the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street. The weekly update benefits will be available till July 20, 2023, and you can get the car anytime within this period.

2) Free to collect

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has not only reintroduced the Dewbauchee Seven-70 to GTA Online but has also made it available for free. The Prize Ride is a free reward that players can collect from the Los Santos Car Meet. However, you must win the Pursuit series race for two days in a row during this week to get the car.

While earlier, Legendary Motorsport used to charge $695,000 for the GTA Online car, you can now collect it for free by fulfilling the condition. Once collected, it will be permanently added to your profile unless you sell it.

3) Eye-catching design

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is a unique-looking car with an aggressive aerodynamic design. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life Aston Martin One-77 to design the car. The low stance and aerodynamic body also make it an eye candy.

Cruising with this car was considered a style statement in 2016 by many players. You can use the same charm of the Seven-70 now to amaze players. The aerodynamic design also makes the GTA Online car one of the best handling ones.

4) Customizations

Despite being an old car, the gaming studio offers a number of customization options. GTA Online players can drive it to any of the Los Santos Customs garages and choose from three exhausts, three skirts, five spoilers, and many others to alter the vehicle.

These modifications not only change the looks of the vehicle but also improve performance when compared to the standard version. While the vehicle is available for free, players have to spend around $280,000 to fully customize it. Although it has no liveries, GTA Online players can experiment with the primary and secondary paint jobs to create a stunning-looking car.

5) Performance

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one of the best-performing cars from the Finance and Felony DLC and it is still better than many other cars in the game. Although the engine model is unknown, the massive six-speed transmission box and a rear-wheel drive layout propel the car to a top speed of 123.50 mph or 198.75 km/h.

The GTA Online race car can finish a lap in 1:04.764 minutes, which is very impressive for a vehicle released in 2016. You can effectively use it for free roaming or to escape from the police and other enemies in Grand Theft Auto Online.

