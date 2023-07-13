5 reasons to own a Buccaneer in GTA Online (July 2023)

The Albany Buccaneer is one of the oldest vehicles not only in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online but also in the entire franchise. It is a muscle car that has built a massive fanbase over the years. Rockstar Games debuted it in San Andreas and reintroduced it in Grand Theft Auto 4, The Lost and Damned, The Ballad of Gay Tony, and Chinatown Wars.

While there are many other powerful muscle cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Albany Buccaneer is still a dominant player in the category. This article lists five reasons players should own the vehicle in the multiplayer game this month.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons that make the Buccaneer worth getting in GTA Online

1) Classic muscle car design

The Albany Buccaneer is based on the real-life 1963-1965 Buick Riviera with minor influences from the first-generation Pontiac Grand Prix, 1966 Buick Riviera GS, 1967 Pontiac LeMans, Ford Fairlane, and 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The combination of these muscle cars makes it a classy vintage vehicle in the game.

The Albany Buccaneer has a rounded boxy design with a wide front and a slightly narrow back. The front of this GTA Online vehicle is flat and a little downward facing than the rear end. The car houses the engine under the hood, which makes the front slightly longer.

2) Extensive customizations

Despite being an old vehicle in the GTA franchise, the Albany Buccaneer has a plethora of customization options. While players can take the base model to any Los Santos Customs garage to modify it, Rockstar Games also offers Benny's Original Motor Works upgrades that convert the vehicle into the Albany Buccaneer Custom.

The standard Albany Buccaneer has five bumpers, two grilles, five hoods, two roofs, paint jobs, and many other customizations. GTA Online players can also spend an additional $390,000 to upgrade it to the Custom version at Benny’s garage. These upgrades not only alter the looks of the vehicle but also improve its performance.

3) Low-cost vehicle

While the Albany Buccaneer has many utilities, it is also one of the cheapest vehicles in the multiplayer game. The Benny's Original Motor Works website sells it for a base price of $29,000. Additionally, players can easily find it in the free roam. The customization charges are also low, and the whole car can be modified for around $130,000.

Given that the inflation in Grand Theft Auto Online is very high, there are only a few cheap vehicles that can compete with other high-end cars. The Albany Buccaneer is the best choice for players who are on a tight budget and want the best muscle car in GTA Online.

4) Performance

The Albany Buccaneer is run by a decently powerful V8 engine connected to a five-speed transmission box. While its standard top speed is 90.72 mph or 146.00 km/h, the immense torque and the rear-wheel drive layout propels the GTA Online vehicle to a top speed of 113.00 mph or 181.86 km/h when fully upgraded.

The Albany Buccaneer is a solid muscle car in GTA Online that can come in handy in many situations. It can accelerate up to 60 mph within five seconds and takes 1:12.239 minutes to finish a lap. These performance stats are quite impressive when compared to some of the other cars added with the game's release.

5) Unique variants

Along with all customization options, Rockstar Games also added unique and special variants of the Albany Buccaneer to GTA Online. You can find an all-green variant that belongs to the Families Gang, a shiny purple one belonging to the Ballas Gang, and a black and yellow variant that belongs to the Vagos Gang.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can steal these cars from their respective gang territories. Alternatively, they could apply custom paint jobs to the purchased vehicle to make it look like the gang vehicles. When doing this, one should also pay attention to the details in the original gang vehicles.

