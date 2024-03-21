5 reasons why every GTA Online player should own Chernobog (March 21-27)

The Chernobog in GTA Online is an amazing piece of equipment capable of raining death and destruction on players. Even though this military vehicle is quite capable in the game, several players either tend to underestimate or sideline it because of some minor disadvantages, like its top speed. However, this is one small setback in the face of everything else that this vehicle offers.

While most veteran players are quite aware of the various features and mechanics of the Chernobog in GTA Online, beginners might get confused when picking it up. This is mainly because of its price and also because it looks intimidating.

Hence, this article will list five reasons why you should own the Chernobog in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things that make the Chernobog in GTA Online a beast

1) It's weaponized

Weaponized vehicles are some of the best options not just for missions but also for general cruising around the map. They allow you to stay safe and on offense regardless of the situation. Chernobog in GTA Online is also one such option that everyone should have.

Being a military vehicle, it allows you to be offensive while also looking quite menacing. You don't require another player to man the weapons, which makes it excellent for solo rides across the town.

2) It has ballistic missiles

While most weaponized vehicles in GTA Online have machine guns for offense, the Chernobog goes above and beyond with its Ballistic Missile system. This means you can mow down the enemies by raining death upon them.

These ballistic missiles pack enough firepower to flatten enemy vehicles and take out groups of players gathered in a small area. This makes it quite deadly in the game and one of the best options when it comes to firepower and weapons.

3) It's relatively cheap

Weaponized vehicles in the online multiplayer mode can cost a fortune, making most of them inaccessible to new players with limited funds. However, the Chernobog only costs $1,500,000. This is quite less for all the firepower that the vehicle offers.

On top of that, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers a whopping 40% off its price, making it much more affordable. So, you will only need to spend a mere $900,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry to make this amazing vehicle your own in the game.

4) It's a dream vehicle for military fans

As mentioned previously, the Chernobog in GTA Online is a weaponized military vehicle. While it is suitable for every player in the game, it is a must-have for anyone who likes role-playing as a soldier or is a military fanatic in the online multiplayer mode.

The vehicle's default looks allow it to seem menacing and huge, which goes with the military aesthetic. On top of that, this amazing artillery vehicle in GTA Online is suitable for anyone who plays alongside their friends and likes to give them support and backup.

5) You don't like direct confrontations

While it is next to impossible to avoid confrontations with other players in the online multiplayer mode while in the public lobbies, some vehicles will give you an upper hand. On top of that, if you don't like getting face-to-face, then the Chernobog is quite suitable for the task.

It allows you to take out enemies from a distance without having to go near them. This is a big advantage on top of its quick-fire feature, which allows you to launch five missiles in a very short amount of time. This makes it a suitable vehicle for parking at a height and taking out enemies from afar.

If you already own the Chernobog, you can check out the new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles you can steal this week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever been shot down by a Chernobog in GTA Online? Yes, I have No, not yet 0 votes View Discussion