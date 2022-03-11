5 reasons fans should be excited about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is officially being released on March 15, 2022 and fans who have been awaiting the game's debut on the next-gen consoles have plenty of reasons to be excited.

Based on previews made available so far, the new version of the game looks to have improved considerably for consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Combining the processing capabilities of these machines with new and enhanced graphics by Rockstar has long been awaited by the owners of these machines.

There are a variety of things that gamers and fans will be looking forward to in the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition. In this article, we look at five of those reasons.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced exciting new features

5) Better Graphics Enhancements

Much of the talk surrounding GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced has revolved around new graphical enhancements. No doubt, what Rockstar Games has accomplished for the next-gen consoles will be clear in a matter of days.

Boasting 4K resolutions, there are three separate graphics modes, with 30 and 60FPS modes that are sure to smoothen and enhance the player experience overall. The new element of ray tracing (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X only) will also add more realism to the game by providing reflective surfaces and weather with more belieaveable effects.

4) Check out Hao's Special Works

One of the newest vehicles in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao's Special Works and the accompanying new vehicles are something that GTA fans are extremely excited about. With only a few days left till the release, gamers will soon get to buy and upgrade these new vehicles at Los Santos Car Meets's newest workshop.

While in the beginning, only 10 cars will be able to utilize Hao's Workshop, it is likely that with upcoming DLCs, more and more vehicles will be customizeable over time.

3) Build a new career path

Perhaps a new career as a biker is what some players want (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new option of using the Career Builder in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced will provide gamers with a fresh take on starting out in the game. This feature will help players in their chosen enterprise, letting them choose to be either an Executive, Biker, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner.

While this is perfect for beginners, it gives veteran players a chance to wipe the slate clean and rise through the ranks once again, enjoying all the new features along the way.

2) Ability to keep all character progress

Undoubtedly the top reason to be excited about the new enhanced edition of GTA 5 is that all previous player progress can be maintained. This is a simple system as explained in the video above, whereby GTA Online fans can retain their stats, owned items, and properties, and transfer them to their next-gen consoles.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers need not worry; they carry over everything that they have worked so hard for over the past years. Though starting fresh on Expanded & Enhanced would surely be a lot of fun, not all players would be willing, so the transferable content makes this problem disappear.

1) Standalone GTA Online

GTA Online has dominated the Rockstar universe for almost 10 years now, with no signs of stopping or even slowing down. As such, it makes sense that it should be made into a standalone game. Mostly, it would make adding new DLCs considerably easier.

It would also allow Rockstar to put some distance between it and the story mode and allow it to continue to flourish and evolve whilst fans wait for more news about GTA 6.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee