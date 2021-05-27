5 reasons why fans love Trevor Philips from GTA 5

When somebody thinks about GTA 5, chances are, they're thinking about Trevor Philips.

As far as iconic protagonists go, Trevor Philips is unquestionably one of the most memorable ones. Love him or hate him, Trevor Philip's character stands out in one way or another.

For some fans, Trevor Philips is the embodiment of GTA. He's crazy, insane, and participates in some of the most heinous criminal acts. He isn't so sociopathic that he's unlikable, but all of that depends on who he's interacting with.

Five reasons why GTA 5's Trevor Philips appeals so much to GTA fans

#5 - He would willingly hurt random NPCs

Sometimes, players have to suspend their disbelief when they make a GTA protagonist go on a rampage, killing hundreds of NPCs. Some characters, like Claude from GTA 3, could do it within reason, but others, like Victor Vance, would seem out-of-character for doing so.

As far as violent protagonists go, Trevor Philips is more than willing to hurt random people for one reason or another. He's ruthless and sociopathic, which makes it believable whenever the player does something questionable playing as him.

#4 - He's funny

A good sense of humor goes a long way in making a character more likable to some sections of the GTA fanbase. Fortunately, Trevor Philips has some funny moments that make him endearing in some parts of GTA 5's story.

An example of this would be when he meets Aunt Denise for the first time in GTA 5. He gives her a very small sum of cash as a gift, and when she questions how meager the amount is, he simply states "I said something nice, not something expensive!"

Sometimes, the humor is a little darker, but it is nice that Trevor Philips is genuinely funny at times and that he doesn't rely on overly satirical humor to entertain GTA 5 fans.

#3 - Notable flaws

Trevor Philips is a flawed, but interesting character (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Marty Stu isn't a fun character to play as in a video game. A perfect person limits several aspects of the storyline, which is terrible in mediums like video games. Even non-Marty Stu characters who have some minor flaws tend to just have that: minor flaws that barely inconvenience them.

Fortunately, GTA 5's Trevor Philips has some severe flaws that show he isn't perfect. These same flaws make him hated by some parts of the fanbase, but it also makes him a much-beloved character by other portions of that same fanbase.

He has far more flaws than most other GTA protagonists, which in turn makes him more relatable as far as fictional characters go.

#2 - There is a gentle side to him

Trevor hugging Tracey (Image via whatever57010)

GTA 5's story shows that Trevor Philips isn't just a ruthless sociopath who doesn't care about anybody. There are some genuinely sweet moments between him and Michael within Michael's story, such as when he hugs Tracey after meeting her during her audition for "Fame or Shame."

He even has a "RIP Michael" tattoo that documents his birth and "death" dates. Clearly, he had a strong friendship with Michael before the events of GTA 5 took place, which is pretty sweet.

Of course, it's the juxtaposition between his violent and tender sides that makes him stand out as a character. He isn't just one side cranked up all the way; he's a conflicted character who acts appropriately given the circumstances he's in.

#1 - Fun special ability

GTA fans love to go on rampages where they just go around killing as many NPCs as possible. Whilst it's nice that Trevor's character would make it likely for him to do it from a canon perspective, it's his special ability that makes him the most fun to use in GTA 5.

Trevor Philip's special ability is Invulnerability, which makes him nigh unkillable. Out of the three protagonist's special abilities, this one is the most useful for casual players seeking to kill as many NPCs as possible.

It's simple, but it also goes to show how good special abilities could be in future GTA titles. It makes Trevor Philips stand out from the other GTA 5 characters, which is nice for players who care more about gameplay than character.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.