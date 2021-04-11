5 reasons why some fans might prefer GTA RP over mainline games

It shouldn't be surprising that some fans enjoy GTA RP over some of the mainline GTA titles in the franchise.

Some fans love both GTA RP and the mainline GTA games to death. Likewise, some will prefer one of the options over the other. Given that GTA RP is widely popular as of late, it should come across as no surprise that some players have been playing it a lot more frequently than the old GTA games. It isn't just a memetic trend or anything like that; some people genuinely love GTA RP.

Whether it's people like Dr. Disrepkt praising it or the thousands of players watching it on Twitch, GTA RP has its legions of fans. Streamers and casuals alike love the game, so there are bound to be some reasons that stand out more than others. As it stands right now, the reasons to like GTA RP are surprisingly easy.

Five reasons why some fans might prefer GTA RP over mainline games

#5 - It's a new concept

Image via NoPixel Wiki

No GTA game replicates the feeling of what GTA RP does. While the core mechanics are definitively GTA-like, it's the uniqueness of the roleplay that entices players into the world of GTA RP. As far as the idea of roleplaying goes, there isn't a single official GTA game that comes close to GTA RP in this regard, not even GTA Online.

What also helps make GTA RP stand out from the rest of the pack is that it's fairly new in the eyes of mainstream gamers. While it has existed as a concept for many years, its massive popularity is a recent trend. As a result, it isn't overexposed like base GTA 5 is.

This could change in the future, but it should be noted that GTA RP isn't just NoPixel. There can always be a new, revolutionary GTA RP server everybody wants to play.

#4 - The player character is distinctly an avatar of the player

Image via NoPixel Wiki

More specifically, the protagonist in GTA RP can be a character of practically any background. While GTA Online's protagonist is highly customizable, it should be noted that the protagonist of that game doesn't have much of a backstory. By comparison, the lore in GTA RP is surprisingly deep for some characters.

It isn't just the fact that the lore of GTA RP can be deep at times that makes it enticing for some fans. Given the nature of roleplaying, a character's backstory can be distinctly their own. With as many streamers online as there are, it's not uncommon to see each of them play GTA RP in a completely unique way with a story of their own.

#3 - Unique gameplay

GTA RP has some unique features that make it different from mainline GTA titles. For example, some people might work as a cop in a GTA RP server. No mainline game had the protagonist serve as a real cop (and not just wearing a police outfit), and that's just one minor aspect of GTA RP's robust gameplay. The simple act of roleplaying adds its own dimension of gameplay to an otherwise solid foundation.

For example, GTA RP isn't a linear game. GTA RP's story is often made up on the fly, so a character can evolve (or devolve) depending on the circumstances they find themselves in. While GTA RP lacks missions in a traditional sense, the uniqueness of GTA RP makes every player feel unique.

#2 - Popular streamers are playing it

Image via The SportsRush

Some people blindly follow whatever game a popular streamer is playing. In this scenario, GTA RP is being seen far more often than other GTA games presently. Somebody like xQc is playing GTA RP, not GTA Online. It's a minor difference, but it speaks volumes to a player's unconscious mind when they constantly see their favorite streamer only playing one particular GTA game.

As a side bonus to various big-name streamers playing GTA RP, more casual players are also trying out GTA RP. This means that servers like NoPixel can feel alive and crawling with a massive playerbase at any moment. Only GTA Online has a comparable fanbase on various video platforms like YouTube.

#1 - Players are in control

Image via NoPixel Wiki

Other GTA games have a definitive end and a road that leads to that ending. While the openness of GTA RP might turn off some players from trying it, it's also a reason why so many people are watching it on Twitch. Players can often choose which path their character will go.

Alternatively, players can try to break the rules (or bend them). They could get banned for doing so, but it's hard to deny that it isn't amusing to see in a video. For some players, seeing admins act more actively in GTA RP is refreshing compared to GTA Online, where some modders can get away scot-free for years.

As GTA RP is fan-made, players don't have to worry about questionable Rockstar updates killing the game as much as they'd normally fear it. Of course, this reason primarily applies to critics of GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.