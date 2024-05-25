5 reasons to get Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) in GTA Online

The Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) is a lucrative option in GTA Online, offering great speed and an incredible design. While most veteran players are aware of and probably own this car, new players don't know much about it. However, with everything that it offers, the Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) is worthy of being in the limelight.

The car looks great, has good speed, and offers much more. Hence, this article will offer 5 reasons why players should purchase this car when the opportunity presents itself in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) is worth getting in GTA Online

1) It's a combination of some great cars

The car has excellent looks (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

As mentioned previously, the Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) has a great design. This is thanks to Rockstar Games taking inspiration from the Corvette C7, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta/360/F430, and 2nd gen Aston Martin Vanquish for the looks. All these are amazing real-life cars that have incredible designs.

So, if you're a fan of such designs and love the vehicles, purchasing and owning the Racecar version of Dewbauchee Massacro makes sense. The car takes up all the good features of these vehicles and combines them.

2) It's quick

The car has a good top speed (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) is a quick vehicle with a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). It is worth noting that it manages to reach this speed without using any special modifications like the HSW Performance upgrade.

Hence, anyone looking to own a car that can manage to reach good speeds and help them win races should get this vehicle in GTA Online. Massacro manages to output this much power thanks to its twin-cam four-cylinder V10 engine.

3) Great handling

Fans like the car for its good handling (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Another reason why the Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) is quite popular among the community is its handling. This is an improvement over the base model which faces some issues around the corners. Rockstar Games rolled out the Racecar version which fixed this problem.

Thanks to its weight, the car sticks and stays grounded even around tight corners. Some players even consider it better at handling compared to Dinka Jester (Racecar). Hence, if you're looking for a car that can take tight corners without losing speed or crashing, this might be the right pick for you.

4) It's affordable

The Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) is quite cheap in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While Rockstar Games has removed the Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) from the in-game store, it often pops up during the GTA Online weekly update rotations. In the ongoing update, one can test drive it around in LS Car Meet. Even when the care was available for purchase normally, it only cost a mere $385,000.

This is very cheap for a 2-door GTA Online car with good top speed, handling, and acceleration. The game offers incredible discounts whenever it appears in the weekly update rotations making it extremely affordable even for new players. So, it is worth grabbing the vehicle when it becomes available.

5) Customization options

The car has lots of customization options (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) might not be the most customizable car in GTA Online, it still offers a decent number of upgrades and modifications. Players can access these options to further enhance the car's looks and design to suit their taste. The modifications range from simple engine upgrades to changing hoods and spoilers of the car.

So, if you're a vehicle enthusiast who likes to spend your time tweaking vehicles to achieve a desired look, this car will keep you busy for a long time with its various customization options.

