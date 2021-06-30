5 reasons why GTA 5 continues to grow in popularity

GTA 5 is one of the most raved-about games of all time and it only continues to grow in popularity even though it's been quite a while since the grand release.

From crazy characters to mind-boggling cutscenes, to incredibly addictive missions, GTA 5 is chock-full of exciting things.

The open-world design of the game allows players to engage in a number of activities without ever getting bored. Perhaps that's one of the reasons why GTA 5 broke so many world records. The game is simply unparalleled.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 reasons why GTA 5 is so popular

#5 Difficult Missions

Image via vg247

Had GTA 5 been packed to the gills with ridiculously simple and down-the-hill missions, players would have given up on the game halfway through. Grand Theft Auto is known for its incredibly difficult, even frustrating, missions that are almost impossible to get through on the first try, and GTA 5 definitely upholds the series in this regard – part of the reason why players can never get enough of it.

No matter how many times players re-visit Los Santos, the masterfully designed missions always promise a good deal of desired frustration.

#4 Storyline

Image via usgamer.com

GTA 5's incredibly engaging and addictive storyline plays a huge role in its success. Over the years, the game has seen many criminals who come from nothing and rise to the light of stardom (darkdom, to be precise) because of the circumstances of their life. GTA 5, however, is nothing like that.

The protagonists aren't exactly a result of their circumstances. They actually like what they do and wouldn't have chosen a different path even if they could. Take Michael, for instance. He's got everything one could possibly wish for: wealth, a beautiful wife, two kids who are equal parts amusing and annoying. Yet, he is miserable and only feels alive when he returns to his old ways.

All the protagonists of GTA 5 have incredibly amusing backstories and each manages to keep the player hooked throughout the game.

#3 Three Protagonists

Image via thegamer.com

GTA 5 also happens to be the first game in the series that features three playable characters. Before GTA 5, every other game in the series featured only one main lead. The ability to switch between the characters and see the same world from their perspective in turns is perhaps what makes GTA 5 so different from the rest of the series.

#2 Robust graphics

Image via primagames.com

No other game in the series is as fleshed out as GTA 5. The game's graphics are awe-inspiring to say the least; the lightning effect and robust images working together to influence the overall impact of the game by increasing immersion.

While the other games in the series, especially GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, were just as good as GTA 5 as games, if not more, their graphics, in all honesty, could use some improvement. GTA 5, with its beautiful sprawling world and breathtaking graphics, leaves many of its contemporaries, even the ones that were released after it, in the dust.

#1 Trevor

Image via pcgamer.com

Trevor may or may not be the best protagonist of GTA 5, but he is definitely one of the reasons why the game is so hyped up. With his maniacal outbursts and psychotic tendencies, he is the quintessential Grand Theft Auto archetype.

Not everyone loves Trevor and his antisocial behavior. In fact, many don't. But no one can deny that the uniqueness and blunt frankness of his character plays a huge role in the success of the game.

