Although last year's Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 leaks provided a glimpse into the development of the highly anticipated title, they can prove to be quite a big issue. Rockstar was quick to remove most of the clips that surfaced online, but many in the gaming community had already gotten an unofficial first look at the unfinished game by then. Such incidents have the potential to affect the developers' morale.

Alleged leaks and rumors have increasingly appeared on the internet since then, claiming all sorts of things about Grand Theft Auto 6. However, very few stem from reliable sources. In this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons why GTA 6 leaks surfacing online is a big issue.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA 6 leaks surfacing online is a big issue

1) They spread misinformation

There is an abundance of GTA 6 leaks and rumors on the internet despite nothing about the game being confirmed by Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. As stated earlier, hardly any of them come from reliable sources and, hence, cannot be trusted completely.

For instance, the title is rumored to cost $150 at launch, which is much higher than what most video games cost today, at least their base versions. Even if this ends up being true, nothing about Grand Theft Auto 6 can be confirmed unless officially stated by Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive.

2) Create false expectations

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and one of the biggest reasons for that is the development footage leak from September 2022. It unofficially revealed many things about the unfinished title, such as its setting, possible lead characters, gameplay features, and more.

Although Rockstar confirmed the footage as being real, one must understand that anything seen in the leaks can be changed or removed before launch. Additionally, many features and mechanics that are claimed to be a part of the game on social media by so-called leakers and insiders raise the expectations of players. If these things are absent from GTA 6, it will likely disappoint many.

3) Ruin the surprise

One of the best things about experiencing a brand-new game is the element of surprise. Prior to the leaks, Rockstar Games hadn't revealed anything about Grand Theft Auto 6 and, oddly enough, they remain tight-lipped even today.

Sadly, several aspects of the highly anticipated sequel, which would have surely surprised players, have already been disclosed by the leaked footage. While Grand Theft Auto 6 might still be an incredibly fun experience when it comes out, the reveal of some key details has potentially ruined the surprise for many.

4) Question the game's quality

The GTA 6 leaks consisted of the title's development footage, which is why it looked incomplete in many ways. While that should be understandable, some started raising questions about the next Grand Theft Auto game's quality, claiming that graphics are the first thing that get in development.

Even though it isn't true, this negatively impacts the sequel's image and is one of the biggest reasons why such leaks are a big issue. Fortunately, several major video game studios came out in support of Rockstar, showcasing what some of their most popular titles looked like in development.

5) Can potentially affect the workplace

Strauss Zelnick's statement on the GTA 6 leaks

Negative reactions toward a game have the potential to affect its developers. It can be worse when a game's quality is questioned despite it not even being officially revealed, let alone released.

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's CEO, reportedly stated that GTA 6 being leaked affected the developers emotionally. Not having a positive workplace environment can potentially impact a game's development. Hence, leaks of this sort can be a really big issue for the gaming industry as a whole.

