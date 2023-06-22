5 reasons why a GTA 6 release date of 2023 is not possible

Ever since the Grand Theft Auto series came into existence, fans have never had to wait for a new title as long as GTA 6. Unfortunately, it looks like they will have to wait a little longer, as the chances of that game coming out in 2023 are extremely bleak. This is because its developer, Rockstar Games, is yet to reveal even the slightest details regarding it officially.

While there is a possibility of the highly anticipated sequel being formally announced this year, a release is most likely not on the cards. With that said, let's take a closer look at five reasons why a GTA 6 release date of 2023 is impossible.

Here are five reasons why a 2023 release date for GTA 6 is not possible

1) Rockstar always announces their games well in advance

Rockstar Games is one of the biggest gaming industry names and has been so for a while now. Hence, there is a lot of excitement whenever they are about to release a new game. In fact, Rockstar officially reveals or announces a new title at least a year or two in advance.

For instance, their last three big releases, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Grand Theft Auto IV, were all announced two years ahead of their release. Since the gaming studio hasn't done so for GTA 6 yet, it is unlikely to release in 2023.

2) It is still in development

With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Although we don't have much information about the next Grand Theft Auto installment, its development was confirmed by Rockstar Games in February 2022. The gaming studio stated in a tweet that the game's active development is underway and that more information will be shared when they are ready.

Since this was tweeted just a year ago, it is almost impossible for a game as big as a Grand Theft Auto sequel to be ready quickly. Therefore, there is little to no chance of a 2023 release date for GTA 6.

3) Insiders suggest a 2024 - 2025 release window

While any information from an unofficial source should be taken with a grain of salt, some insiders have gained the gaming community's trust by regularly providing accurate news.

Tez2, one of the most reputed Rockstar Games insiders, believes that the next Grand Theft Auto game will come out either around Holiday 2024 or early 2025. However, he also stated that an official GTA 6 announcement is possible in 2023.

4) Take-Two anticipates massive gains during Fiscal Year 2025

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 In another interview, Strauss Zelnick asserted that he is very confident in how new iterations of already existing series will perform, resulting in the $8 billion revenue jump in fiscal 2025.



This once again confirms the rumored release date for GTA 6 being late 2024 - 2025. In another interview, Strauss Zelnick asserted that he is very confident in how new iterations of already existing series will perform, resulting in the $8 billion revenue jump in fiscal 2025.This once again confirms the rumored release date for GTA 6 being late 2024 - 2025. https://t.co/ztw8bI005s

Take-Two Interactive Software, Rockstar Games' parent company, anticipates a Net Bookings revenue of $8bn in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). This was announced on May 17, 2023, during their most recent earnings call. Additionally, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, stated that new entries into their existing franchises would justify the expected revenue.

Although it wasn't mentioned explicitly, GTA 6 coming out in FY25 is most likely the reason behind the anticipated income. Interestingly, FY25 should run between the second and the first halves of 2024 and 2025, respectively, which is similar to the release window proposed by Tez2. Hence, the game will possibly release in 2025 instead of 2023.

5) Grand Theft Auto Online is doing well

September 2023 will mark GTA Online's 10-year anniversary. Despite being a decade old, the game is doing incredibly well. In fact, Rockstar Games just released a new DLC update for it, San Andreas Mercenaries, on June 13, 2023.

Furthermore, details for upcoming updates and events were leaked from the update's drip feed. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Rockstar would drop fresh content for Grand Theft Auto Online and release GTA 6 at the same time. All things considered, a 2023 release date for the next game is not possible.

