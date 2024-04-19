5 reasons why GTA 6 should release on a Nintendo console 

GTA 6 is expected to have several innovative gameplay features and a huge map, and fans have already gotten a look at its impressive visuals. Therefore, its release on a Nintendo console like the Switch seems very unlikely. That being said, there are a few reasons why the series' highly anticipated next entry should arrive on a Nintendo in its lifetime.

In fact, it would be interesting to see the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. Rockstar Games could consider releasing a stripped-down version of the title. So, let's look at five reasons why GTA 6 should hit a Nintendo console.

Five reasons why GTA 6 should also be released on a Nintendo console

1) Sizeable playerbase

The Nintendo Switch enjoys a sizeable playerbase with the console having sold millions of units to date. However, with Rockstar Games currently having announced Grand Theft Auto 6 only for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, owners of Nintendo consoles look set to miss out on the game.

Of course, they could buy one of the compatible platforms to play the next Grand Theft Auto title, but not everyone can afford multiple gaming consoles. Hence, even a hypothetical stripped-down version of GTA 6, possibly with some removed features and toned-down visual effects, would be better than nothing.

2) More profit for Rockstar

As of writing, GTA 5 has sold over 195 million units. Notably, the game made a billion dollars in sales within three days of release in 2013. But Grand Theft Auto 6 has the potential to surpass these figures, given the massive hype surrounding its arrival.

While the sequel is already expected to do very well in sales, Rockstar Games can garner even more profits by releasing it to Nintendo's sizeable player base.

3) Convenience of a hand-held device

Nintendo consoles such as the Switch make video games available on the go. Although not as powerful as a current-gen PlayStation or Xbox console, the convenience of hand-held devices is a pretty decent trade-off.

Experiencing titles like The Witcher 3 or Rockstar's very own Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch is quite fun. Furthermore, getting GTA 6 on Nintendo would be a major bonus not only for the players but also for the platform.

4) Even GTA 5 isn't available on a Nintendo console

GTA 5 hasn't arrived on a Nintendo console yet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many have been requesting Rockstar Games for GTA 5's Nintendo Switch port. Unfortunately, the studio has never expressed any plans for the same. This has deprived the platform's playerbase of the latest Grand Theft Auto experience.

Needless to say, they shouldn't be debarred from enjoying one of the biggest video games ever. As mentioned earlier, even a lesser version of GTA 6 with some gameplay features removed and optimized visual effects would be better than nothing.

5) The GTA library is pretty thin on the Nintendo Switch

GTA 6's official artwork featuring Lucia and her partner (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has yet to hit Nintendo Switch's video game library and so are many other titles from the series. The only ones available are the remasters of Grand Theft Auto's 3D Universe trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas), which is The Definitive Edition.

While they are quite enjoyable, the library needs to expand further. Rockstar's 2013 title would be a great inclusion, but going a step further and bringing its long-awaited sequel, GTA 6, possibly on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 console, would be a statement.

