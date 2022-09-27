5 reasons why GTA 6 is unlikely to arrive in 2022 or 2023

Since GTA 6's leaked videos have gone viral, the hype for the official reveal and release of GTA 6 has never been higher. However, given that most fans know that Rockstar Games is in the midst of its production process, many fans have started to theorize about the exact release date.

The years 2022 and 2023 have been mentioned as possible release dates for GTA 6. Although none of the dates have been confirmed, it is quite improbable to think that GTA 6 will be published in 2022 or 2023.

There are many reasons Rockstar Games will not release GTA 6 this year or the next, and this article will talk about five of them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five reasons why GTA 6 will not be released in the year 2022 or 2023

1) Internal changes at Rockstar Games

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Popular video game journalist Jason Schreier released a Bloomberg report on Rockstar Games, in which he talked about the developmental process of GTA 6 and the infrastructure changes Rockstar Games is going through.

From this, readers can deduce that Rockstar Games' internal culture is currently changing, and their work process is becoming less intense and much slower and methodical.

As a result, fans can assume that Rockstar Games will take their time building GTA 6 without resorting to overtime for their employees.

Moreover, now that the massive leak has happened, Rockstar Games are probably changing their internal infrastructure again and focusing on tightening their security before moving on with the development of GTA 6.

2) Work from home may not be allowed anymore

Tabrelly @Tabrelly The GTA 6 leaks are really damaging in a labor context. I could imagine this probably destroying flexible work routines and work from home that came out of COVID. Plus the possibility of delaying the game, crunches, rewriting code. And being bullied by corporate overlords. Yikes The GTA 6 leaks are really damaging in a labor context. I could imagine this probably destroying flexible work routines and work from home that came out of COVID. Plus the possibility of delaying the game, crunches, rewriting code. And being bullied by corporate overlords. Yikes

Although Rockstar Games officially stated that the GTA 6 leak would not affect the developmental process of the upcoming game or any of their current games, there is still a high possibility for Rockstar Games to introduce newer and stricter policies for their employees, so that they can be safer and more secure.

This could mean that the work-from-home model for many employees might be removed. This will at least have some kind of impact on the speed of the developmental process, thus the chances of delays for the game will also increase.

3) Intricate NPC AI

One of the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 clips showcased how NPCs were reacting to a robbery and their reaction was very realistic. Additionally, rumors have been going around for a while that Take-Two has patented advanced NPC Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that they can put it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

All of this indicates the possibility that Rockstar Games are probably going to introduce the most technologically advanced AI for their NPCs, which will have very realistic and dynamic reactions to the in-game actions of the players.

However, creating them would take a significant amount of time and work, and Rockstar Games would never release an unfinished game in the first place, especially after the reception of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition.

So, players can expect Rockstar Games to take their time and not cut corners when creating these upgraded NPCs.

4) Advance Graphics

When the early build of Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked online, the most unreasonable criticism Rockstar Games got was for the graphics and the visual quality of the game.

Despite the fact that most fans perceived this criticism as illogical and recognized that the leaked footage did not represent the final product, it is not difficult to imagine that Rockstar Games has taken this negative reaction into consideration and is likely working even harder to improve the graphical quality of the upcoming game.

This would mean that they are working on creating a highly detailed and photorealistic graphic quality that is worthy of the new generation of consoles. Unfortunately, this process takes time as creating graphics that look very real is not easy and can even take years, especially when developers are trying to perfect it.

5) Size of the map

Grand Theft Auto 6 is probably going to introduce GTA fans to the biggest video game map they have ever seen. So, fans can easily assume that it will take a lot of time to create every single location and structure that will inhabit the map.

Moreover, fans have figured out that the setting would be an expanded version of Vice City, which will also have a working metro transit system, therefore, fans can just imagine how big the city is going to be.

Not only this, but there may be other locations as well outside the city and traveling might be a major part of the gameplay. Hence, it makes sense for Rockstar Games to take their time in creating a huge and lively map for players to explore when the game gets officially released.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far