5 reasons why GTA+ might be beneficial for GTA Online beginners

GTA Online fans are still under a lot of confusion surrounding GTA+ memberships. The general feeling about the newest feature for next gen players is not a positive one. However, it can't all be bad.

It will take some time and subscribers to the new feature before users know the full story and can decide whether or not to live without it.

This article will focus on five reasons why having a GTA+ membership might be useful for GTA Online gamers.

GTA Online beginners could benefit from GTA+

5. Free Aquarius Super Yacht upgade

If you already own a yacht, get ready to have the biggest upgrade (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, players will need to already own some sort of Super Yacht in the game. While some avoided this feature when it was first introduced, many decided to buy one just for the sake of the extra missions.

GTA+ members will be rewarded by having their yachts upgraded to the incredibly impressive Aquarius model. It will not be as useful if players already own this model, however, it may come with some exclusive upgrades. Therefore, if players don't own this model already, this is great news as they stand to save millions of dollars.

4. Bonus Cash & RP

Unique bonuses available for next gen gamers (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online gamers are no strangers to the x2 and x3 GTA$ and RP bonuses that change with the weekly updates. However, with GTA+, this month there is at least x3 GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series, as well as x2 GTA$ and RP Car Meet Rep in the Street Race Series.

It is not yet clear if this will stay the same, but many are speculating that gamers who sign up for GTA+ could have their very own separate weekly upgrades and bonuses.

3. Special Vehicle upgrades

Exclusive upgrades and more for GTA+ members (Image via Sportkseeda)

As if Hao's Special Works upgrades weren't enough already, GTA+ members have the chance to gain even more out of this location and its new bonuses.

A selection of new free paints, liveries, and emblems are also available for players who decide to sign up for this new feature Rockstar has introduced.

2. Member only discounts

Exclusive discounts available to members only (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rockstar has always been pretty good at rewarding its players with gifts, prizes, and discounts throughout GTA Online. Some wonder how GTA+ memberships might affect the current bonus system.

Presumably, the GTA+ players will receive unique clothing items and perhaps vehicles. However, with a monthly rate of $5.99, gamers expect to get some more members-exclusive discounts and items that the general public cannot obtain.

1. Free monthly money

Half a million in your Maze Bank account every month (Image via Sportkseeda)

Every GTA Online player likes in-game money as they can use it to purchase a number of fancy items in the game. Similar to players who received $1million monthly leading up to the next gen release, GTA+ members will receive half a million dollars every month by simply logging in.

$500,000 will be deposited directly to each GTA+ member's Maze Bank account to be spent at their will. This extra money can be used in so many ways, which is why it is one of the biggest bonuses of purchasing a membership for GTA Online.

