5 reasons why GTA Online Halloween 2023 is one of the best seasonal events

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Halloween 2023 event brought many interesting things to the game. The seasonal event has been going on for a few weeks now and has introduced new collectibles, Freemode activities, bonus rewards on multiplayer modes, and more since its inception.

The game also celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. That event was lackluster for many, but this one was much better received by the players.

Although Rockstar Games didn't drop a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, as many had hoped, the Halloween event still kept the massive player base quite entertained. That said, here are five reasons why GTA Online Halloween 2023 is one of the best seasonal events.

Exclusive collectibles and 4 more reasons why GTA Online Halloween 2023 is one of the best seasonal events

1) Promoted community interaction

Although GTA Online is Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, it has somewhat turned into a single-player game lately. The main reasons for this are Rockstar Games adding The Cayo Perico Heist and allowing missions to be completed in Invite Only sessions. Since griefers are a major issue in public lobbies, many now prefer grinding the game alone.

However, the Halloween 2023 event increased payouts of several Halloween-themed Adversary Modes like Slasher, Slashers, Lost vs Damned, Condemned, and more. In fact, Rockstar even added three new Deathmatches to the game, all of which allowed the community to interact with each other in healthy competition.

2) Exclusive events

This year marked GTA Online's 10th anniversary. Not many titles enjoy as much popularity a decade after launch, and a big reason for that is Rockstar regularly dropping fresh content for the multiplayer. The Halloween 2023 seasonal event did just that, bringing some really intriguing Freemode events like Ghosts Exposed and UFO Sightseeing.

These events task players with taking pictures of ghosts and UFOs, respectively, at different locations on the map in exchange for in-game cash and some exclusive rewards. Even the Jack O' Lanterns event from last year's Halloween update made a comeback. These Freemode events are pretty straightforward but fun to participate in, nonetheless.

3) Exclusive collectibles

Rockstar Games rewarded players with exclusive collectibles in GTA Online's Halloween 2023 event, like Halloween-themed masks, some of which were given for just logging into the game. In contrast, others had to claim by participating in certain events and a unique livery for the Albany Brigham.

Players can also get the UFO Boxer Shorts and the ??? Tee, which contains a coded message, through the UFO Sightseeing event. Interestingly, many believe the ??? Tee's coded message is linked to Grand Theft Auto 6.

While a lot has been revealed by 2022's GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage, the title is yet to be announced officially.

4) Changes to the open world

The Halloween weather (Image via Rockstar Games)

The weather in GTA Online's open world is usually quite pleasant; however, that changes around Halloween. This comes in the form of Halloween weather, wherein the game's night sky often turns orange and green, accompanied by rain. It doesn't impact the overall gameplay significantly, but at least brings some change to the 10-year-old game temporarily.

Additionally, players can get attacked by self-driving cars and even possessed animals in the Halloween 2023 event. All of this contributes to making the same old open-world a little more interesting.

5) Long-lasting seasonal event

GTA Online's Halloween 2023 event has lasted nearly an entire month. While data miners had revealed several things related to the Halloween 2023 event back in June itself, most players were still quite excited about it.

The event started in early October, and Rockstar continued releasing collectibles and events in batches via weekly updates. This meant that players had something new to look forward to each week, which is another reason why this seasonal event is one of the best.

