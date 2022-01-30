5 reasons why GTA Online isn’t going to die anytime soon

GTA Online has provided its fans with untold amounts of joy for almost ten solid years. The idea of the game not existing or simply stopping does not bear thinking about to most gamers.

There has been talk among non-believers that the online phenomena will not continue to stand the test of time while fans wait for the next instalment from Rockstar. Most see this to be a ridiculous concept.

This article will discuss five reasons why GTA Online is still going strong and will not be dying any time soon.

There are plenty more reasons why GTA Online will be sticking around

This particular Rockstar game sees hundreds of thousands of users every single day. Players from all over the world flock to the game in the millions each week. If anything, the fanship is getting much stronger day by day.

5) Most popular sandbox game of all time

GTA Online is one of the most popular and highest-grossing sandbox games of all time, with over 150 million copies of the game sold since its release.

Sandbox games are free roam-style computer games that allow players to exercise more creativity and ingenuity. With an outlining story, GTA fans can more or less make the game whatever they wish it to be in terms of missions and interactions with other gamers.

4) Players are still waiting for GTA 6

One of the primary reasons that the online version of GTA 5 will not die any time soon is that its gamers need something to keep them busy while they wait for GTA 6.

Die-hard fans of the game cannot imagine a better way to continue spending their time waiting for the next instalment of the game. There are always missions to get up to in GTA Online with friends or as a solo warrior.

3) There is always something to do in the game

Whether gamers are bored while playing the game or always looking for missions, there is always something to do in the game to keep busy.

There are countless missions of every type, from survival, through deathmatches and all manner of Arena War challenges. Running out of tasks is never an issue. If players are bored of missions, they can find fun in the many side activities the game offers.

2) Regular updates and DLC added to the game

By the end of last year, GTA Online had been out for eight years already. One of the most incredible things about this game is the number of updates and added DLCs that fans have seen over the years.

Every year there has been a tremendous new DLC like Cayo Perico or, more recently, The Contract DLC. Players also get to enjoy weekly updates in the game where they receive new clothes and get a chance to win a different car from the casino podium. Rockstar is not too shy to reward its fans with in-game items or money prizes.

1) GTA Online is the most realistic game of its kind

The above video parodies GTA making it seem boring if it were more realistic. While this is funny, it must draw people's attention to the fact that the game is very true to life in the way it looks.

While there are many ultra-realistic sandbox games out there, GTA Online seems to offer the most, with Rockstar having created an enormous world for gamers to explore and adventure in however they wish.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar