5 reasons why GTA Online is a masterpiece in the GTA franchise

GTA Online is a much better game than what most people give it credit for.

There's a reason why GTA Online has become such a lucrative game for Rockstar Games. Not only does it prove that GTA can work in a modern, multiplayer setting, but it's a genuinely good game that some players love to play.

There is so much to do, and so many ways to do those activities as well. It's a masterfully crafted game that showcases Rockstar Games' professionalism and their ability to create a living, breathing world that immerses its players.

It might not be everybody's cup of tea, but it excels in what it aims to do.

Five reasons why GTA Online is a great game

#5 - It's the best multiplayer experience in the GTA series

Multiplayer is a blast for some players (Image via Fortniteboards)

There isn't much of a debate to be had when it comes to multiplayer games in the GTA series. Some games only had local or limited multiplayer, where players could only do a few select activities.

GTA 4 Online would be considered the closest competitor, but it never got much traction compared to GTA Online, which means that players looking to mingle with others are better off playing the more active game.

GTA Online gets semi-regular updates and has been around for nearly eight years.

#4 - It gets updates (unlike other GTA titles)

Updates like this one can add a lot of exciting features for GTA Online fans to enjoy (Image via Rockstar Games)

When compared to other popular GTA games, one of the most obvious differences between them and GTA Online is that the latter gets updates. A big part of this is related to the previous entry, but it also keeps GTA Online fresh.

The older GTA games will always be as they were made, with only additions called mods that can differentiate them from their released version. GTA Online is different in this regard in that it usually gets a major update or two every year.

#3 - The MTX isn't that obtrusive

Shark Cards are advantageous to use, but not required to succeed in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards can give some players an advantage over others, that's a fact. However, unlike numerous other online games, GTA Online isn't as annoying or forceful with its microtransactions.

Players' screens aren't littered with ads or other nonsense reminding them to spend real-world money. Other F2P games can be a bit on the nose when it comes to that, so it's refreshing that GTA Online isn't obnoxious when it comes to microtransactions.

Recent content like the Cayo Perico Heist makes grinding for money a cakewalk, so people don't need to buy Shark Cards to catch up anymore.

#2 - Diverse content

GTA Online races can be wacky at times (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online doesn't just stick to a single niche. It has a little bit of everything sprinkled into the game, with content like racing, heists, and other odd jobs standing out to its fanbase.

It isn't just what players can do that makes GTA Online so appealing, but rather how much content there is. There are different themes and genres that help make the game appeal to most types of players, and it's that sheer amount of content that reels them in to keep playing the game.

#1 - AAA quality

GTA Online looks good for an old game on an older engine (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is one of the best when it comes to polishing their content and making it enjoyable for people to play. This isn't some indie game with low-poly graphics and game-breaking bugs; it's a genuine AAA title that manages to outshine some of the more recent blockbusters in terms of quality.

GTA Online might be an old game, but it has a timeless formula. While it would be nice if there were more substantial updates as of late, there's still a lot of excellent features for players to indulge themselves in.

Once the Expanded and Enhanced Edition is released, it's likely that GTA Online will be polished even further for an old game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul