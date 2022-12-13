5 reasons GTA Online players are excited about Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online players are looking forward to trying out the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, especially after all of the things Rockstar Games has revealed about it. However, many beginner GTA Online fans who have never experienced a DLC release may be confused about what exactly they should be hyped about.

This article will list five reasons why GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC should get players excited.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here's why GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is going to be amazing

1) New Story Missions

It is speculated that a new Story Mission will be introduced with this DLC. Most fans are excited about this since Story Missions in GTA Online tend to introduce familiar or new characters.

Nervous Ron is already confirmed to be coming to GTA Online, and many players are even hoping that Michael, one of the protagonists of GTA V, makes an appearance in this DLC.

2) New business enterprise

In one of their recent Newswire articles, Rockstar Games mentioned that a new property called Acid Labs would be added to GTA Online. Not much has been officially revealed about this new addition, but many GTA Online fans believe that it will be a new business option in the game.

This means that players will soon be able to find a new criminal career to pursue in GTA Online, and they'll be able to make more money in the game with the new grinding missions. Players who are interested in creating and maintaining passive income sources in the game will likely appreciate what the DLC has to offer.

3) Permanent reward hike

Rockstar Games have revealed that Smuggler's Sell Missions will begin paying out triple rewards once this DLC comes, and this reward increase will be permanent. Thus, the DLC creates a new way of making money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This also makes owning a hangar more profitable since players need to own at least one hangar in Grand Theft Auto Online to access the Smuggler's Sell Missions.

Hangars were previously seen as being one of the least useful properties (except for players who own planes), but this DLC will likely change the general consensus regarding this property.

4) New vehicles

The DLC is going to bring in many new vehicles. Currently, Rockstar Games has only revealed the Declasse Tahoma Coupe.

This classic Muscle car is a perfect choice for anyone who is into old-school cars from the 20th century. Moreover, this is only one example, and there are probably going to be more vehicles that will be added.

Players who are interested in the game's car scene should be satisfied with this DLC.

5) Solo casino missions

Agatha's Casino Story Missions are one of the more popular missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. They introduce players to many beloved characters and also have some challenging levels that many enjoy playing.

However, up until now, there needed to be at least two players to begin Casino Story Missions. This made it difficult for anyone looking to earn money while playing solo. Fortunately, after this DLC drops, Grand Theft Auto Online players will be able to start the Casino Story Missions solo.

It's pretty hard to successfully complete all of the levels in the Casino Story Mission even with a four-player team. Playing alone will result in a larger payout, but it will also increase the difficulty of the mission.

