5 reasons why GTA Online players have moved to other games

GTA Online is still one of the most-played online multiplayer games with an active fanbase. However, the number of gamers who have stopped playing this game and moved to other IPs is staggering.

There are a multitude of reasons why this has happened, and the game has survived for so long with good reason. However, if Rockstar Games does not quickly satisfy the core fanbase, the downfall of the game will become inevitable. In any case, here are five reasons why many GTA Online players have left this game and moved on.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 reasons why GTA Online players are choosing to play other games

1) Griefers

Griefers are players who spend a considerable amount of their time disrupting and annoying other players in an online multiplayer game. Unfortunately, GTA Online hosts a huge population of griefers who are constantly sabotaging other players' valuable gaming experiences.

Rockstar Games have tried many things to curb this problem, but none of them seem to have worked properly since there is always a new method these griefers find to keep annoying everyone in a GTA Online session.

This has become one of the major reasons why players are leaving GTA Online and starting to get into new games with much better community support and security.

2) Modding/cheating

The modding community of GTA 5 is arguably one of the best out there, and the community has created amazing mods that totally transform this nine-year-old game into something new and interesting while fixing many of its flaws.

However, many nefarious modders use these mods in Grand Theft Auto Online to destroy the entire balance of the game's world by giving themselves unfair advantages that make this game less fun for everyone else.

Rockstar Games has made it clear that players will get permanently banned if they ever use mods in Grand Theft Auto Online, but players have found many mods that bypass Rockstar Games' already fragile anti-cheat software.

This has caused many players to start playing games with better anti-cheat software and a smaller modding community.

3) Not beginner friendly

Since Grand Theft Auto 5 has been around for so long, many veterans have been playing it for years now and are familiar with all of the tricks and methods that need to be used to progress through the game quickly.

This is very intimidating for new players, as Grand Theft Auto Online is already a unique online multiplayer game that provides players with a multitude of activities to complete and master. So it can be pretty demotivating to see all of these old players constantly dunking on beginner players' progress or creating an unattainable standard with their high rank or insane skill.

Thus, this game has the tendency to scare away new players who get either bored or intimated after playing the game once.

2) Glitches and bugs

Grand Theft Auto Online is no doubt a complex game to maintain, especially when Rockstar Games is constantly adding new content and features that players are actively engaging in. However, there are still some bugs and glitches that make the game unplayable at times.

For example, the Ghost Raid bug secretly spawns a raid party over to a player's warehouse without any warning. The sky cam glitch basically traps the player's perspective in the over-the-head loading screen that appears when joining a session.

These are just some of the examples of bugs and glitches that make this game unappealing for players, many of whom would rather switch to another game that is easy to get into.

1) GTA Roleplay

Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (RP) is a community-based multiplayer mod in which players can create their own servers and roleplay whatever character they decide to create. This mod is simply a combination of RPG games and real-life improvisation.

This way, players get to play as a cop, criminal, or virtually anything they want to be in the world of Grand Theft Auto. Instead of interacting with NPCs like in GTA Online, they will get to talk to real people who inhabit the world.

Grand Theft Auto RP is also more focused on creating stories and characters rather than just grinding or completing objectives.

Grand Theft Auto RP has seen a significant rise in the number of players recently, and many new players also see Grand Theft Auto RP as a legitimate alternative to Grand Theft Auto Online.

