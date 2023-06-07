5 reasons why GTA Online is still fun to play in 2023

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant, GTA Online, are among the most popular games in the industry and are poised to remain so. Rockstar Games released both versions of the game in 2013, and new players are still joining the multiplayer experience nearly a decade later. While it has certainly reached the saturation point of its lifespan, the game is still fun to play in 2023.

There are thousands of active GTA Online players at any given time. The developer has improved the gameplay over the years, keeping it relevant for today's gamers. This article lists five reasons GTA Online is a relevant game in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why GTA Online is one of the most replayed video games in 2023

1) New DLCs

Even a decade since its release, GTA Online players receive new free DLCs every six months. During the Q3 earnings call in February 2023, Karl Slatoff, Take-Two Interactive's current president, said players would receive more DLCs in the coming years. Although he did not specify a deadline, the game is expected to receive major updates for at least another two years.

The upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC has players excited about the new gameplay and items. Rockstar Games will provide this update to all major gaming platforms, covering almost the entire player base.

2) Upcoming GTA 6 promotional events

Rockstar Games is well known for promoting future projects within contemporary games, and players are eager to see GTA 6-related events in Grand Theft Auto Online in the coming months. The upcoming game is expected to be released in late 2024, and players may be able to participate in promotional events very soon.

Previously, the gaming studio promoted the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in Grand Theft Auto Online, and players anticipate the same for the upcoming title. This will undoubtedly make the multiplayer game more enjoyable.

3) Quality-of-life changes

Rockstar Games has constantly been implementing quality-of-life changes in GTA Online that any player who returns to the game after a break will undoubtedly notice. The upcoming DLC will also include several such changes to make the game more enjoyable.

The developer has started taking player feedback seriously, and the game now receives more frequent quality-of-life updates than ever. From balancing vehicles and weapons to reorganizing commodity prices, the Grand Theft Auto Online experience has improved significantly in recent years.

4) Huge player base

GTA Online has one of the largest player bases in the gaming industry. Even a decade since its release, the game boasts active players across all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam Deck.

The player base is huge and diverse, making the multiplayer experience very enjoyable, as one can find player communities of their liking to get started. Whether you prefer money grinding or player-vs-player gameplay, the game has players of all types.

5) Open-world sandbox

Grand Theft Auto Online is built on the foundations of Grand Theft Auto 5, and Rockstar Games provides the same open-world sandbox experience, furnished with some new features. Whether you prefer constant character progression or playing the game to explore the world, the developer has included content for everyone.

The multiplayer aspect of GTA Online is the most enjoyable, as players can team up with others and do almost anything they wish in the sandbox world. However, Rockstar maintains some restrictions, and players must use officially provided elements in the game. Regardless, interesting player-created events are frequently seen in public lobbies.

