5 reasons why GTA RP has been such a huge success for streaming

It would be an understatement to say that GTA RP has been a massive success for streaming.

GTA RP numbers blow every single game out of the water. Even big titles like League of Legends have had fewer views than GTA RP on Twitch. Given its recent popularity, some gamers may be confused as to why it's as successful as it is right now.

Technically speaking, GTA RP isn't a new concept. It's been around for years, but its surge in popularity is a recent phenomenon.

Unlike other huge trends, GTA RP isn't dominated by just a select few streamers. There are dozens of successful streamers capable of having over 10K viewers at any given time.

GTA RP's recent success is also not a fluke. There are valid reasons as to why this game has been so successful lately.

Why GTA RP has been such a huge success for streaming

#5 - GTA RP gets constant updates

As there are numerous GTA RP servers, one of them is bound to get an update every now and then. The most popular one, NoPixel, often gets significant attention from the gaming world whenever it gets an update.

Of course, it's usually the smaller GTA RP servers that get more frequent updates. Hence, even small-time streamers can often get recognition for playing the less crowded GTA RP servers.

#4 - It uses GTA's reputation

GTA RP is able to use the GTA franchise's reputation to its own advantage (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

GTA is one of the most beloved game series in the world. Unsurprisingly, GTA RP is able to use its reputation to its own advantage. If GTA RP was its own unique game at first, it would be unlikely to achieve the fame it has today. Leeching off a popular game's success isn't inherently a bad thing, especially since GTA RP hasn't done so in a P2W manner.

Even more so, GTA RP is using GTA 5 as the base for its core gameplay. GTA 5 is one of the most successful games of all time, so it's easy to correlate GTA RP's success with GTA 5's.

Plus, it shares a Twitch category with GTA 5. So at first, GTA RP had more views than one would expect because of it. It's not as relevant today, considering GTA RP far eclipses GTA 5 and GTA Online in terms of views, but it was relevant back in the day.

#3 - GTA RP works excellently in a social setting

GTA RP not only makes the game more enjoyable to play, but it also makes watching others play quite fun (Image via summit1g, Twitch)

Unsurprisingly, GTA RP is a very social game. Players are often not just messing around with NPCs who have preset paths. In the various GTA RP servers found online, a player can meet several real-life players playing the game in their own unique way. Some are aggressive and problematic, while others are chill and easy to get along with.

This type of unique gameplay not only makes the game more enjoyable to play, but it also makes watching others play quite fun. Some people love to watch people play a game that looks interesting, and one of the unique aspects about GTA RP is that something is always bound to happen.

Take the other GTA titles, for example. GTA 5 is a masterpiece of a game, but the game cannot change from what currently exists. Trevor will always do Trevor things, whereas the GTA RP player can do so much more.

#2 - Innovative gameplay

GTA RP's innovative new features allow it to always feel exciting (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

Innovative gameplay is the primary reason why GTA RP works in a social setting. Roleplaying has been popular in niche circles in the past, but it's also a primary reason why roleplaying games (RPGs) are as successful as they are.

One of the reasons so many people watch streamers play these kinds of games is so they can try it out themselves. If a game looks boring, it won't attract much of a fanbase. However, GTA RP's innovative new features allow it to always feel exciting.

#1 - There are many GTA RP servers

Some GTA RP servers are drastically different from one another, allowing players to enjoy different core gameplay features (Image via FiveM)

Although NoPixel is the most popular GTA RP server, it isn't the only one. There are plenty of fun GTA RP servers for players to check out, which means that there are several different ways to enjoy the game. Some GTA RP servers are drastically different from one another, allowing players to enjoy different core gameplay features.

For example, some GTA RP servers only do roleplay lightly. Hence, if a player doesn't follow the usual GTA RP protocol, they won't get kicked for it. On the opposite side of the spectrum are GTA RP servers that treat roleplaying very seriously. Breaking the rules here will end in a ban.

Of course, that also means that players can enjoy several GTA RP servers at once. Some players might prefer to be loyal to just one, but others can check out several for their own amusement.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.