5 reasons why GTA RP has been responsible for some of the best fan content in the community

Some GTA fans could make a strong case that GTA RP is the best fan content within the GTA community.

Its rise to popularity is extremely rare given that it's not an officially-endorsed game or anything like that. GTA RP was essentially just a few GTA servers where players could roleplay various scenarios. Over time, GTA RP has grown to the popular juggernaut that it is today, and there are some valid reasons as to why that's the case.

Five reasons why GTA RP has been responsible for some of the best fan content in the community

#5 - There are many GTA RP servers to choose from

Some FiveM servers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Variety is the spice of life, so it's great that gamers have so many GTA RP servers to choose from. While the ubiquitous NoPixel might be the main GTA RP server gamers think about, there are also hundreds of other GTA RP servers to consider as well.

As GTA RP grows in popularity, so too will new GTA RP servers be created. Most GTA RP servers have a niche that they specialize in. Some GTA RP servers are strict on the roleplaying aspect, some aren't. Some of the innovative new features that allow a player to immerse themselves into the game, while others prefer to keep it simple.

#4 - It's easy for fans to get into GTA RP

Some fan content can be a bit too difficult for the average fan to understand. Whether it's the concept itself or how to physically play the game (in scenarios where the fan content is a game), having fan content that is difficult to get into isn't desirable. By comparison, GTA RP is simple: there is some degree of roleplaying in a game that players play through either Rage MP or FiveM.

When combined with the previous entry on this listicle, then it should become apparent that GTA RP is simple, but not too overly simple to enjoy. There is a good layer of complexity if players seek it, which means that more players can get into the concept of GTA RP than they might with other fan creations.

#3 - Players can create stories and characters

Rewarding creativity can be one of the most fun aspects of being a gamer. Since GTA RP servers tend to involve creative players, it's easy to see why so many of them can feel fulfilled in a server like NoPixel. Not only can they create their own avatar characters, but they can also create their own stories.

Some stories are comical, some are edgy, and some are all over the place. That's part of the charm of GTA RP, as there is so much for players to consider when they create a character. Of course, this mostly applies to the GTA RP servers that take roleplaying seriously, but it's these types of servers that are the most popular.

#2 - It's a game heavily based on human interactions

As great as video games are, the vast majority of them involve the player communicating with AI in some capacity. By comparison, GTA RP is almost entirely based on the fact that players have to interact with other real-life people. It's a completely different experience from other GTA games.

As one might guess, there are thousands of different players, each who offer something different to a GTA RP server. Some of these experiences will be terrible, but some of them will also be awesome. The duality of mankind and how they treat one another is always a fascinating subject, especially since GTA RP servers are all about that.

#1 - It's made GTA 5 more relevant on Twitch and YouTube

An example of some views GTA RP gets on a regular day (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fan content tends to be largely overlooked in favor of official content. Surprisingly, GTA RP has made GTA 5 more relevant thanks to its sheer popularity amongst streamers. Whether it's a big-name streamer like xQc and Summit1g, or it's one of the numerous small-time content creators, it's easy to say that GTA RP has made its mark on Twitch and YouTube.

GTA 5 is usually the most-watched category as of late, with nearly every top channel doing something GTA RP-related. The only time another category beats GTA 5 on Twitch is if something major is happening, like the MSI 2021 for League of Legends.

It's hard to believe that a simple concept like GTA RP would resonate so much with its fanbase. That's not to say that it's better than GTA 5 or anything, but it's done wonders for bolstering its popularity amongst content creators as of late.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.