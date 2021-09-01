5 reasons why GTA RP is worth playing in 2021

GTA RP was one of the most popular trends in gaming earlier this year.

It's still insanely relevant. GTA RP might not be consistently number one on Twitch anymore, but it still has hundreds of thousands of people watching it at any given time. As a result, it's a popular subgenre of the GTA series (although most views are associated with NoPixel, in particular).

However, GTA RP stands out on its own merits outside of its popularity. Popular GTA RP servers like NoPixel have a plethora of terrific features that make them appeal to gamers.

Yet, even the smallest of GTA RP servers can be worth checking out if they offer something unique that's not seen in any other GTA game.

Five reasons to check out GTA RP in 2021

5) Still GTA at its core

It even utilizes some popular features like gambling (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

The GTA half of "GTA RP" isn't just for show. Different GTA RP servers utilize standard features in distinct ways. However, some of the most popular GTA RP servers (like NoPixel) still feature it prominently.

There are still guidelines to follow. That said, some rules are meant to be broken, and some players have twisted it for their own amusement in the past. GTA RP servers tend to have a lot of cops, so it's inevitable for there to be plenty of criminals, as well.

4) Popular multiplayer experience

One of the most noticeable aspects of GTA RP is its meteoric rise to popularity in recent years. Part of that reason is because of how many popular streamers have played the game.

Now, it's worth noting that not every GTA RP server is insanely popular. Some might only have a few dozen playing at any given time. On the opposite side of the spectrum are the insanely popular GTA RP servers, like Marbella Vice and NoPixel.

There are always plenty of players enjoying these games, which can fulfill that itch some long for in a multiplayer GTA setting.

3) Popular streamers play it

xQc's character, Jean Paul, relaxing next to his ride (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

Some gamers love the idea of playing the same game as their favorite streamer. Naturally, this doesn't apply to every GTA RP player. Even so, this entry is part of the reason why so many gamers love this type of game.

As long as popular streamers keep playing GTA RP, this type of gaming experience is unlikely to die off. Hence, players won't have to worry about playing a "dead game."

2) Roleplaying can be fun

One of the main appeals of a GTA RP server is the ability to roleplay. This reason makes it feel completely different from any other GTA game (including GTA Online). Add in the fact that several other players can roleplay, and it becomes clear how interesting GTA RP can be at times.

Some players take roleplaying seriously, while others take a lighthearted approach. Either way, it's a fresh experience unlike anything else in the GTA series. Likewise, there aren't many popular video games that promote this type of video game design.

1) There's a GTA RP server out there for everybody

An example of some GTA RP servers (Image via FiveM)

Some players want a lax session where they can goof around however they'd please. Meanwhile, some want to take roleplaying seriously. Fortunately for both types of players, there's a GTA RP server.

There aren't just one or two GTA RP servers to choose from; instead, there is an overwhelming amount of options to consider. They each have a subset of rules to follow, so it's vital to read them and ensure a player knows which one fulfills their interests.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

