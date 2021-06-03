5 reasons why the GTA series is so profitable for Rockstar Games

The GTA series is one of the most successful and revolutionary franchises in the video game industry for a multitude of reasons.

Most GTA games have a reason to explain their popularity among gamers. Apply that to the whole series, and it becomes increasingly apparent why the GTA series is among the most recognizable franchises within the video game industry. Very few series have had the cultural impact that the GTA series has had, but some fans wonder why that's the case.

Well, it's best to understand why the GTA series has become so successful for Rockstar Games through the reasons that make the franchise resonate so strongly with its fans.

Five reasons why the GTA series makes so much money for Rockstar Games

#5 - It's a unique mix of several genres

A game like GTA 5 has a lot of features familiar to fans of other types of games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA series is unique in that it's almost like a combination of several genres. Driving is an essential part of the game, but so is shooting. Likewise, there is also hand-to-hand combat to consider.

Some GTA games even incorporate some RPG elements. Add in the 3D sandbox-style fans have grown to love, and it's easy to see why so many people buy the GTA games.

In a way, there are not many franchises out there like the GTA series. When one considers how GTA 3 was the first major game to modernize this formula, it's easy to associate this style with Rockstar Games and the GTA series. If other games tried to copy it, they would be labeled as "GTA clones."

#4 - Legitimately great games

The GTA series isn't just a series Rockstar got lucky on. The vast majority of the games within the series have redeeming qualities about them that make them worth purchasing even in 2021.

Part of the charm of these GTA games is how certain titles have unique features about them that make them stand out compared to the rest of the series. The GTA franchise isn't like other games where one title obviously outclasses all of the previous ones without question.

There are legitimate claims to be made for most GTA games about what could be considered the best in the series. The characters are memorable, the music is legendary, and the general gameplay is often exciting enough to keep players engaged.

#3 - It's been around for a while

Not every series that's been around for a while is guaranteed to be successful. However, the GTA series has had legendary game after legendary game for nearly the entire series. This has inevitably made it a fan-favorite among the gaming community.

If most of the games are considered masterclass titles, then it's unsurprising that so many people would be willing to buy them. Seeing as though so many people bought the GTA games for this reason, then it shouldn't be a surprise that Rockstar Games has made a massive profit over the years.

#2 - GTA Online isn't too on the nose with MTX

MTX (known as microtransactions) has plagued the video game industry for a while. In GTA Online's case, it has unquestionably benefited from MTX. However, GTA Online isn't as blatant with MTX as some other games are.

Some online games have advertisements everywhere on the screen, which can turn away some potential customers. Likewise, these games are literally pay to win in the most glaringly obvious ways.

GTA Online is far more F2P friendly. Some players may see Shark Cards as P2W, but the game as a whole is far more forgiving than the vast majority of other online games. Combine this with GTA Online's good content, and it's easy to see why Rockstar Games continues to rake in profits with the title.

#1 - GTA 5 is the cash cow that keeps on giving

Easy money (Image via Rockstar Games)

Whether fans love it or hate it, GTA 5 has made an insane amount of money for Rockstar Games. It is currently the best-selling GTA game of all time, and that doesn't look like it will change anytime soon.

That's not to say other GTA titles haven't sold well, because they also made a lot of money for Rockstar Games. However, even the largest AAA studios would love a game like GTA 5, which is practically a license to print money whenever Rockstar Games wants.

In a way, GTA 5 is the embodiment of all of Rockstar Games' past successes, especially since the game itself is masterfully made. It's a game made in 2013, yet it's still excellent in 2021.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

