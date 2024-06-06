5 reasons to own Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (June 6 - 12)

Karin Previon is the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week. This gives players a chance to claim it for free until the current weekly update lasts, that is until June 12, 2024. Those who fail to win the vehicle by spinning Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for just under $1.5 million, or at a decently reduced cost by unlocking its Trade Price.

However, it is always better to learn a few things about a commodity you wish to purchase before investing in it. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons to own a Karin Previon in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are five reasons why you might want to own a Karin Previon in GTA Online this week

1) Seemingly based on well-known JDM cars

This is what a standard Previon looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are many fans of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars in real life and even in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has also added many vehicles belonging to that category over time, one of which is the Karin Previon.

Having debuted in September 2021 under the Los Santos Tuners update, Previon seems to take inspiration from real-life JDM cars such as the Lexus SC 300 (Z30), Toyota Soarer (Z30), and possibly the fourth-gen Honda Prelude (BA/BB) to some extent as well, most likely its elongated horizontal headlights.

2) Satisfactory performance

Previon is a fairly quick GTA Online car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Performance is one of the most important things to look for when buying a car in GTA Online. As far as Karin Previon is concerned, players can enjoy cruising around Los Santos and Blaine County, as this is a pretty good option for free roaming.

The car accelerates quickly and offers very responsive handling, which aids both veteran and inexperienced drivers. According to popular GTA Online YouTuber - Broughy1322, it can hit a decent 115.50 mph top speed post complete upgradation.

3) Decent drifting ability

Rockstar has added a Drift Tuning modification that amplifies a vehicle's drifting ability. This unique modification is only available for a select few rides like Jester RR, one of this week's Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. But Karin Previon is, unfortunately, not a part of that list.

Nevertheless, it can still be equipped with Low Grip Tires at the LS Car Meet. This won't make it one of the best drift cars in the game, but will render it a ride that players can enjoy drifting casually.

4) It is this week's Podium Vehicle

Previon's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Karin Previon can be claimed absolutely free of cost until June 12, 2024, by winning it as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle. That being said, doing so is a little tricky as winning Podium Vehicles involves a lot of luck.

Besides that, players can also get the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,117,500 by unlocking its Trade Price. Some may still find this quite expensive but it must be noted that most JDM cars, some even worse than it, are priced in a similar range.

5) Returning vehicle from GTA San Andreas

Previon's GTA San Andreas iteration (Image via GTA Base)

GTA Online features many vehicles from previous Grand Theft Auto titles, one of which is the Karin Previon. It appeared originally in 2004's GTA San Andreas, possibly the most beloved game in the series. Thus, if any fan wants to own a piece of San Andreas in GTA Online, they can consider getting the Karin Previon.

As already mentioned, it can either be bought from Southern San Andreas Autos or claimed for free while the current GTA Online weekly update remains active.

