5 reasons to own a Karin S95 in GTA Online in 2023

The Karin S95 is one of the first cars to be added to GTA Online as part of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition release in March 2022. While Rockstar Games offers the vehicle for free to players upgrading from old-gen consoles to new ones, others can purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. It is a sports car that typically costs $1,995,000; however, the S95 has some unique characteristics.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Karin S95 is still a worthy vehicle in GTA Online in 2023

1) HSW upgrades

Since the Karin S95 was released with the GTA Online: Expanded and Enhanced edition, it was one of the first cars to receive Hao's Special Works modifications. HSW upgrades significantly improve the vehicle's performance, making it a must-have vehicle in the game. However, these upgrades are only available to next-generation console players, leaving others to settle for regular customizations.

While returning players will receive the car and some of the HSW upgrades for free, new players will have to pay an additional $525,000 to unlock them. Once unlocked, the s95 can be outfitted with exclusive upgrades such as HSW Brakes, HSW Engine Tune, HSW Liveries, HSW paint jobs, and many more.

2) Higher top speeds

The Karin S95 is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games loaded the vehicle with power and performance, allowing it to outrun several other cars in the game. As tested by popular YouTuber Broughy1322, when fully upgraded with regular modifications, it can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h.

However, when the HSW Performance Upgrades are applied on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S edition of the game, it can reach speeds of up to 155.50 mph or 250.25 km/h. This makes it one of the best cars to use in races, with or without HSW modifications.

3) One of the most stylish race cars in the game

While the Karin S95's racing stats have already been proven at the point above, players should also note that it is one of the most stylish race cars in GTA Online. Both HSW and standard customization options offer some distinctive changes that help the car stand out from the crowd.

While the standard vehicle has a simple design, players can heavily customize its front and rear bumpers, fenders, hood, plates, louvers, and other components. Rockstar also provides some stylish liveries and spoilers, with more options available for HSW modifications.

4) One of the best drifting cars in the game

The Karin S95 is without a doubt one of the best drifting cars in GTA Online in 2023. Although it has a firm grip on the road and is very steady when taking corners, with little practice, players can easily drift it around the streets of Los Santos.

However, HSW upgrades may make drifting a little difficult as they significantly increase the speed. Nonetheless, the game gives players several opportunities to showcase their skills on the streets.

5) Very similar to its real-life counterpart

One of the best features of the S95 is that it is very similar to its real-life counterpart. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the first generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S (ZN6/ZC6) and made the in-game vehicle almost similar to it.

GTA Online players who prefer driving realistic vehicles must own the Karin S95, which is nearly identical with only a few slight variations. The modifications also maintain the vehicle's primary aesthetic while improving its overall appearance.

