GTA 6 being released late does have some advantages GTA fans might not notice.

Late is somewhat subjective in the eyes of GTA fans. After all, the time period between GTA 5 and GTA 6 is longer than any other between two GTA titles. In fact, the time period between the release of GTA 4 after GTA 3 is shorter than the time it has taken to officially announce the development of GTA 6 after GTA 5. Nevertheless, GTA 6 might take even longer to be released.

Of course, GTA fans would prefer it if GTA 6 was released sooner rather than later. However, the "late" release date might have some positives for fans of the GTA series.

5 reasons why a late release date for GTA 6 might be a good sign

#5 - It will be less likely that GTA 6 would be a bad game

Image via Metacritic

Shigeru Miyamoto once famously said "A delayed game is eventually good. A bad game is bad forever." This is a simple quote that is applicable to all video games, regardless if it's from Nintendo or Rockstar.

Every mainline GTA game is known to be a masterpiece in its own right. Even lesser known titles like GTA Advance have great qualities about them that make them beloved, even to this day.

This is why it's vital for Rockstar to spend time perfecting GTA 6. Rushing through the developmental process will only cause more stress to Rockstar employees, which could result in a less than desirable product.

#4 - GTA Online fans won't have to worry about their game ending

Image via Rockstar Games

This is a good sign for GTA Online fans, not necessarily GTA 6 fans. Still, the longer GTA Online is active, the more money Rockstar can milk from that game. Contrary to popular belief, all of this extra revenue isn't just sitting around in a person's bank account, doing nothing.

A great deal of the profits GTA Online earns is put into various other projects Rockstar is working on, including GTA 6. Considering GTA 5 was extremely expensive (costing $265 million), there is a good chance that GTA 6 can surpass that. Hence, it wouldn't hurt to have more money at their disposal.

#3 - More content can be worked on

Image via Lazada Philippines

Even if a game is fundamentally good, that doesn't mean the game is finished. If more time is spent on side activities and other features, then players can spend more time doing random hijinks in GTA 6. GTA 5 had a lot of side activities, so it would be nice to see GTA 6 try to surpass it in that regard.

If Rockstar works on GTA 6 for a long time, then it's possible GTA 6 could be the most jam-packed GTA game ever created. It wouldn't be unheard of if GTA 6 was so big, that players could spend over a thousand hours and still enjoy new content.

Predictably, Rockstar would need more time in a case like that. Time is necessary for making a game as large and satisfying as possible, lest a gamer end up disappointed.

#2 - GTA 6 could have fewer bugs

If GTA 6 is going to be as massive as fans expect it to be, it's vital that Rockstar removes as many bugs and glitches as possible before it's released. Otherwise, it will be memed about like Cyberpunk 2077 was.

In the case that it could be even bigger than Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of scope, then predictably Rockstar must put a lot of care into the game. The bigger the game, the more likely that several bugs and glitches to exploit will be available.

If it's so bad that it would make the game unplayable, then it wouldn't make sense to release GTA 6 as is. Hence, taking more time in the development process of GTA 6 could be a good thing.

#1 - Less of a need for DLC to be released to enjoy the whole game

Image via Rockstar Games

Some AAA video games these days are released episodically. That's not bad in and of itself, but it's terribly inconvenient for players who want to enjoy the entire game in one go. Take a game like Hitman (2016), for example; it's a great game, but it wasn't the full experience at launch.

GTA fans will likely hate the idea of GTA 6 being released in episodes to make ends meet. An incomplete game would alienate some GTA fans who expect to have the complete package.

Imagine playing a game where half of the story is unavailable. Sometimes it's just better to wait for a full game to be released as opposed to waiting for individual episodes.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.