5 reasons why Michael should debut in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in GTA Online was quite successful, as players have been enjoying the various missions and reaping the $500,000 reward. However, a vast majority of the player base now wants a Michael DLC more than ever. Rockstar Games has been teasing the community about some content related to one of the protagonists from the campaign but hasn't shared any precise details.

Ever since they released the Clucking Bell Farm Raid trailer, fans have been quite excited because the video showed a character that looked like Jimmy, Michael's son. This is one of the reasons why they want him to debut in GTA Online and have a DLC around him.

This article will offer five reasons why it'd make sense for Rockstar Games to release a Michael DLC in GTA Online after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons why players want a Michael DLC in GTA Online after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) He's the only protagonist left to appear in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a protagonist trio, and both Trevor and Franklin appear in some way or another in online multiplayer mode. Players expected to see Michael debut in GTA Online with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, but sadly, it did not happen.

Since he is the only protagonist from the campaign left to appear in the online mode, players want Rockstar Games to hurry up and bring him in. They can introduce Michael De Santa in the story in many ways, as GTA Online has endless possibilities to add a new character to the scene.

2) There's not much time left

Now that Rockstar Games has added GTA 6 to their official games list, there is not much time left for the developer to add a major DLC to GTA Online. While Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was good, it was not a big update; hence, the player base is looking for something significant before the next title rolls out in 2025.

Once this happens, the updates for GTA Online will take a major dip since the developer will have to focus on further enhancing the new title and squash any bugs that pop up. So, the studio should release a Michael DLC before the time runs out.

3) Even Jimmy has made it to the online multiplayer mode

Jimmy De Santa, Michael's son, is widely disliked by the community for his despicable nature. However, Rockstar Games has also given him a role in GTA Online. He appears in a small role in the Diamond Casino Heist and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update trailer. He can also be seen purchasing drugs in one of the cutscenes.

This is another reason why the Grand Theft Auto community is outraged and wants Rockstar Games to show some love to the retired criminal turned movie producer of Los Santos and debut him in GTA Online.

4) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was good, but Michael DLC would be better

As mentioned before, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update was enjoyable but short, featuring a range of missions and introducing new vehicles to the game. Rockstar Games is also offering the Obey 8F Drater for free as part of the update. However, fans would like a Michael DLC much more.

Almost every character from the single-player campaign that appeared in the online multiplayer mode had a good story and played a significant role. So, seeing what business Michael brings to GTA Online would undoubtedly pique players' interest.

5) It would work as a final goodbye

Releasing a Michael DLC sometimes after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid would favor Rockstar Games in multiple ways. Not only will it add new content to the game, but it will also be a fitting farewell before GTA 6 rolls out.

Fans have long anticipated Michael's debut in GTA Online, especially before updates potentially become less frequent. Having Michael appear in the game would allow players to see him in action one final time before shifting to the next title in the series.

