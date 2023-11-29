GTA 6 might release between late 2024 and early 2025 but it has already been 10 years since an original Grand Theft Auto title came out. If a similar pattern is followed, there might not be a Grand Theft Auto 7 at all. Developing games of this magnitude takes a lot of time, and the success of Grand Theft Auto Online has shown that Rockstar Games can continue making money even without releasing new titles regularly.

It is unlikely that this incredibly popular and successful series would come to a stop, but it is quite possible, at least in a hypothetical sense. With that said, let's look at five reasons why there might be no Grand Theft Auto 7 after Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is speculative in nature.

Here are 5 reasons why there might be no GTA 7 after GTA 6

1) The Success of Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode features interesting characters and an enjoyable campaign. However, its multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, is largely responsible for keeping it relevant for a decade. Rockstar Games releases major DLCs for it periodically and a weekly update every Thursday.

It has been highly profitable for the developer, and the GTA 6 leaks suggest there might be a similar one in the sequel as well. Therefore, Rockstar can continue making money from the sequel's multiplayer without having to launch a new title a few years after its release.

2) Microtransactions

Since Grand Theft Auto Online's DLCs and weekly updates are free, a sizeable portion of Rockstar's income stems from Shark Card sales, which is Grand Theft Auto's version of microtransactions. There are multiple tiers of Shark Cards that anyone can purchase from real-life currency to instantly acquire in-game cash.

Many in the title's community are against Shark Cards, but that, sadly, hasn't had much of an effect. The inclusion of Shark Cards in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed as of this writing, but they could allow Rockstar to keep profiting without feeling the compulsion to release GTA 7.

3) Games this big take time to develop

The GTA 6 leaked footage suggests that it could be much larger in scope than Grand Theft Auto 5. Needless to say, this justifies the time that is being taken to develop the highly anticipated sequel. However, it also raises concerns about how long Grand Theft Auto 7 could take to release.

Instead of putting resources into a game that might take decades, Rockstar could invest them into creating new content for Grand Theft Auto 6. This would provide gamers a reason to keep playing the title as well as make Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, money at the same time.

4) Live service

Tez2 suggests portions of the game might be cut to release later as DLCs (Image via GTA Forums)

There are all types of GTA 6 rumors on the internet, and some suggest a live service model for the next Grand Theft Auto title. In theory, Rockstar could update the game's map, introducing new areas and cities, besides adding fresh content in the form of cars, clothes, and weapons periodically.

Oddly enough, reputed insider Tez2 also thinks that some of Grand Theft Auto 6's content might be cut and released later as DLCs. This is speculation but shows how the series can move forward without GTA 7 coming out.

5) Many from Rockstar's original crew are gone

Those who have played several Grand Theft Auto or Rockstar titles must be familiar with names such as Dan Houser, Leslie Benzies, and Lazlow Jones. These people have been instrumental in crafting some of the most acclaimed Rockstar Games titles but, unfortunately, have now left the company.

Making a new title without them might be challenging for the studio, and it could be very different from what fans are used to. While it is unlikely that Grand Theft Auto will come to an end, this could be a reason why there might be no Grand Theft Auto 7 after GTA 6 releases.

