5 reasons to own Nagasaki Shinobi in GTA Online in 2024

The Nagasaki Shinobi is an amazing motorcycle in GTA Online. Unfortunately, it is slightly underrated since the game has various options that players can pick from. However, this does not take away from the fact that the Nagasaki Shinobi offers impressive performance and is worth purchasing in the online multiplayer mode. New players might feel intimidated since the vehicle costs a whopping $2,480,500.

However, the motorcycle does offer several other things that are worth its cost. Knowing about Nagasaki Shinobi's features and what makes it so amazing will allow you to make up your mind and make the big purchase.

This article will offer five reasons why the Nagasaki Shinobi is a worthy purchase in GTA Online and you should own this motorcycle in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the Nagasaki Shinobi is worth owning in GTA Online

1) It's a Kawasaki Ninja

Kawasaki is an incredibly popular and reliable motorcycle manufacturer and its Ninja series is very impressive. The Nagasaki Shinobi is based on the the Ninja and takes inspiration from several models including the 2013-2017 250R (EX250-L/EX250-M) and the 1000SX. This allows the motorcycle to look amazing.

Following suit, the Nagasaki Shinobi also offers equally good in-game performance that suits its name and brand. Being a full-sized Sports motorcycle, it has low farings and air vents at the front to make the vehicle aerodynamic thus increasing its performance.

2) It's quick

The Nagasaki Shinobi is one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online with a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h). This is quite fast for a two-wheeler in the game since several cars can't follow it even after fully upgrading. So, if you're looking for something quick and agile, then the Shinobi is a great option.

The motorcycle produces this much power and speed thanks to its light weight combined with a six-speed gearbox. This means you can perform stunts while also maintaining a good speed throughout the process without any issues. The Shinobi also offers good acceleration and handling making it a worthy purchase in GTA Online.

3) It's currently on sale

The Shinobi is a great motorcycle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Kamikatsu)

Another reason to purchase the Nagasaki Shinobi right now is because the motorcycle is on sale. The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a massive 40% discount on its price making the vehicle affordable for everybody.

For the current week (April 26 - May 1), you can purchase the Shinobi for $1,488,300. This is a lot less than its original price point. The ongoing sale will allow new players with limited funds to own this amazing motorcycle in the game without much effort. This is also thanks to the various double cash events this week.

4) Good handling and easy to wheelie

Shinobi might be expensive but still worth it (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/BolbiiS)

One of the biggest reasons why players purchase motorcycles in GTA Online is that they can easily do wheelies among various other stunts. While some bikes offer more speed while doing so, others simply give the cool factor to players performing the action.

In Shinobi's case, the motorcycle is great to handle and very agile. Popping wheelies on it is extremely easy and it can maintain the speed throughout the stunt. This is great because most vehicles in GTA Online either lose speed or fail to stay upright when doing wheelies for long periods.

5) Cool customization options

The Nagasaki Shinobi offers some cool customization options in GTA Online. This is a boon for players who spend hours in the mod shop tweaking vehicles to suit their tastes. While some of the upgrades are rather expensive, they allow the vehicle to look great and further streamline its performance.

This motorcycle in GTA Online comes in a variety of liveries and paint jobs that players can pick from. While some of these options are limited, they are still better than what Rockstar Games offers for other motorcycles in the game. So, if you want to ride something cool in multiplayer mode, then the Shinobi will fulfill those criteria easily.

You should also check out the various GTA online weekly discounts that the game is currently offering.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback