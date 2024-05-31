5 reasons why we need GTA Trilogy 2 after GTA 6

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title and fans can't wait for Rockstar Games to release it. However, there are a bunch of players who would like to get GTA Trilogy 2 soon after the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game drops. Trilogy 2 would consist of iconic titles like GTA 4 and GTA 5 combined with GTA 6 to create a whole package. This would not be surprising since the studio has done this before.

The original GTA Trilogy consists of three incredibly popular games - GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Hence, asking for another trilogy is quite logical. Hence, this article will offer five reasons why Rockstar Games should make GTA Trilogy 2 a reality.

5 reasons Rockstar Games should drop GTA Trilogy 2 after GTA 6 rolls out

1) To offer a combined package

GTA Trilogy 2 would be a great package for fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

The goal of the first GTA Trilogy was to bring the classic titles together and offer them in a combined package. It would be amazing and resourceful to get the H-era games in a similar way by allowing players to pick and enjoy any one and switch whenever they feel like it.

Trending

This will make things extremely handy and efficient for everybody involved. On top of that, players will have access to all three games in one place without having to switch between three different copies. Hence, the studio should roll out GTA Trilogy 2 soon after GTA 6 rolls out.

2) A chance to explore older titles

Players could enjoy older GTA 6 if Trilogy 2 rolls out (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

While GTA 6 is about to roll out and GTA 5 has been the star performer for Rockstar for quite some time now, it would be great to have GTA 4 in the limelight once again. With GTA Trilogy 2, fans would get to explore one of the best titles in the franchise once again.

The second Trilogy would bring much-needed limelight to the game, allowing players who unfortunately haven't yet played the game to explore Liberty City and get to know its various characters. As for the existing fans, it will be another reason to jump into the game as Niko, driving around the city and completing the various missions.

3) It would allow GTA 5 to stay relevant

Trilogy 2 would help GTA 5 stay relevant in the future (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

Once GTA 6 rolls out, GTA 5 will drop in popularity as well as active player count. While the game has had a great run, GTA Trilogy 2 would do a great service and keep the title relevant for more time.

Since the game has a massive fan following and offers role-playing options, having it as a part of GTA Trilogy 2 would only expand the player base and get more fans into this hobby. Hence, Rockstar Games should definitely think about adding all three games in one package and rolling it out after GTA 6 drops.

4) It would get GTA 4 a makeover

Trilogy 2 would allow Rockstar Games to remake/remaster GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

There have been numerous requests to remake/remaster GTA 4, but Rockstar Games has been silent about it so far. While it is impossible to work on it at the moment, the studio could roll out GTA Trilogy 2 and overhaul the game to match modern graphics and lighting standards.

This would breathe a new life into the game and allow more players to explore it. Numerous people hesitate to play GTA 4 simply because it has outdated graphics and character models compared to GTA 5 and the upcoming GTA 6. So, it would be the perfect chance for the studio to rework the game and get more sales.

5) Rockstar could upgrade older titles with GTA 6's resources

Rockstar could use the new game's data to improve GTA 5 and GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the original GTA Trilogy Remaster was quite a disaster for Rockstar Games, it could learn a lesson and rather use GTA 6's resources to upgrade the older titles and release them all as Trilogy 2.

This would help the company by opening a new stream of revenue and allowing players to explore and experience the older titles with advanced graphics, overhauled features, and gameplay mechanics. Doing so after Grand Theft Auto 6's release would give the studio plenty of time and resources.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback