5 reasons to own Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online in 2024

The Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online is an iconic vehicle that has been a part of the franchise for a long time. Rockstar Games added it to the current online multiplayer mode in 2017 and it quickly gathered lots of popularity among the community. However, it is natural to wonder if the car is still worth owning in 2024 since the studio has added a plethora of new vehicles.

Most older vehicles lose their charm with time and often get outclassed by newer and meta cars. Naturally, fans of the iconic vehicle wish to know if it's the case with Infernus as well. Hence, this article has curated 5 reasons why this vehicle is still worth owning in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why it is worth owning the Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online

1) It's an iconic vehicle

Trending

Pegassi Infernus Classic is an iconic car (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Infernus Classic is an iconic vehicle that has appeared in almost every major Grand Theft Auto title including Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4. The sentimental value alone makes it worth owning the car in 2024 since Rockstar Games has been removing vehicles left and right from the in-game store.

Anyone who likes storing iconic cars from real life or previous games should also purchase the Infernus Classic since Rockstar Games has not changed its model and the vehicle looks similar to its older counterparts hence keeping the nostalgia alive.

2) It's affordability

Pegassi Infernus Classic is quite cheap and affordable (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Affordability is one of the most sought-after features of vehicles these days in the game. Since Rockstar Games has been adding ridiculous prices for the newer cars, it is worth purchasing and owning the Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online.

It only costs $915,000 and combined with the GTA Online weekly update discounts that often appear with the rotations, the price drops even further making it adorable for new players as well. This is one of the biggest reasons behind the car's popularity since both veterans, as well as beginners, can purchase it without going bankrupt in the game.

3) It is a Sports Classics

Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online is a Sports Classic making it worth owning (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Sports Classics is one of the best categories in the game as these vehicles offer both stylish looks as well as great performance. Since Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online falls under this category, it carries all the properties of a Sports Classics car and is a satisfying purchase.

While some players want to see it as a GTA Online podium vehicle, Rockstar Games takes its sweet time to add iconic cars to Diamon Casino's pedestal. However, if you're looking for decent performance alongside great looks, then the Infernus Classic will check all your boxes in the game.

4) It's a combination of amazing real-life cars

Pegassi Infernus Classic is made up of some amazing real-life cars (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games uses incredibly popular and high-performing real-life vehicles to design the in-game cars after. This is one of the reasons why players have dedicated garages for specific brands. There are various Lamborghini cars in GTA Online and Pegassi Infernus Classic is one of them.

Apart from Lamborghini, the developer also used other real-life cars like the Cizeta V16T and Ferrari Testarossa for the design. Hence, if you're looking to curate a garage based on these brands, then Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online is worth purchasing and owning.

5) It's a joy to ride

Pegassi Infernus Classic offers a comfortable ride (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online might not be the fastest or the most durable car. However, it is a joy to ride around Los Santos and Blaine County thanks to its various customization options that make the vehicle quite comfortable.

This is also one of the reasons why several players want Rockstar Games to bring this car back as one of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles they can steal. Even during rough situations, the car performs adequately and doesn't disappoint. Combined with all the other factors, the Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA Online is a worthy purchase even in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback