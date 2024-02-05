5 reasons to own Pfister 811 in GTA Online

GTA Online's Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update added the Pfister 811 to the game's vehicular catalog in June 2016. This vehicle is a Hybrid-Electric Super Car with a price tag of just a little over one million dollars. The sum may not be an issue for long-term players, but as newcomers are usually on a tight budget, they may find it a bit on the expensive side. However, they can consider buying this ride as it boasts some great features.

With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Pfister 811 in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pfister 811 in GTA Online: Bulletproof rear, and other reasons to own the Super Car

1) Somewhat of an exclusive

June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update removed vehicles from GTA Online in a large quantity, and the Pfister 811 was among them. These cars are now occasionally made available for a limited time during weekly updates as either the Podium Vehicle, the LS Car Meet Prize Ride, or in select automobile showrooms.

Since this makes them somewhat of an exclusive, those who own the Pfister 811 get a little something to boast about. However, as there is no way to tell exactly when a specific vehicle will be made available, players must keep checking weekly update details regularly on Rockstar Games' official website.

2) Fantastic design

The Pfister 811 is one of the best-looking vehicles in GTA Online. Its design seems to be an amalgamation of the Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera, featuring many curves along its body.

This is visible on the 811's sides, wherein the raised sections of its doors flow over the rear wheels and merge at the back to form the spoiler. Below it are two slender tail lights with the brand's name written between them. Inside the car, there is space for two people with the engine bay positioned behind the seats.

3) Bulletproof rear

The absence of a rear window makes Pfister 811 bulletproof from the back (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are many missions in GTA Online that see players being chased and shot at by enemy NPCs. Such situations can also sometimes occur in Freemode against other players in public sessions, but the Pfister 811 offers protection against bullets coming from behind. Although it doesn't feature bullet-resistant windows, the absence of a rear window renders it completely bulletproof from the back.

One can also equip the Pfister 811 with bulletproof tires via customization to further reinforce the vehicle. Therefore, players must try to add the car to their collection whenever it becomes available.

4) High top speed

The Pfister 811 is among the fastest Super Cars in GTA Online in terms of top speed recorded by Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322. Once fully upgraded (which costs around $302,000), it can achieve an exceptionally high top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h).

The only cars that beat the Pfister 811 in this regard are the Grotti Vigilante and Declasse Scramjet, with top speeds of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) and 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), respectively. However, both of them are expensive and only affordable to millionaires in GTA Online.

5) Removable roof

While the Pfister 811 is aesthetically pleasing in its standard avatar, players can switch things up by removing its roof via customization. This version of the car also looks very impressive and is a nice little option to have for those who prefer open-roof vehicles.

There is also a custom roof option available, but it should be noted that these come at a cost, albeit negligible. Besides these options, there are a few other decent modifications (in terms of cosmetic upgrades) for what is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

