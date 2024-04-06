5 reasons to play First Dose Missions in GTA Online in 2024

The First Dose missions in GTA Online were added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is one of the best updates in the game since it added a new business to the game and also gives quite a bit of money to players for beating the series of missions for the first time. With a stream of new players joining the online multiplayer mode in 2024, it is easy to get confused and be unaware of these missions.

However, the First Dose missions in GTA Online are completely worth doing as they offer a decent chunk of money and also unlock several new things that will help you out in the long run. Most veteran players already use these features and new players should also access them too.

So, this article will offer you some reasons to play the First Dose missions in the online multiplayer mode.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the First Dose missions in GTA Online are worth completing

1) They offer good money for first-time players

New players in GTA Online often struggle with cash and are always looking for the best missions to grind for money. The First Dose Missions are some of the best ways to make some decent cash in the game since they provide a first-time bonus to players which is quite good.

Since the missions aren't too tough, even beginners with limited weapons and experience can complete them without too much trouble. This is great since most missions in the game require you to reach a certain level or gain more experience before completing them.

2) Unlocks the Brickade 6x6 and the Acid Lab upgrade

Completing the very last First Dose mission not only comes with a monetary reward but also unlocks a cool vehicle in the game. The missions involve players stealing some chemicals and then stealing the Brickade 6x6 and bringing it back to the hideout. It is a great vehicle that is highly armored and performs quite well.

On top of that, you can spend some money to unlock the Acid Lab upgrade for the vehicle which is one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Unlocking the Acid Lab will allow you to produce and sell drugs which in turn generate a decent profit in the game. It is a great way for new players to get their hands on a business early on in the game.

3) Gain access to the Fooligan Jobs

Completing the First Dose missions in GTA Online comes with a set of rewards and features. The Fooligan Jobs is one such unlockable that works out quite well in the long run. After you help Dax set up his hideout, it will unlock the Fooligan Jobs in the game that you can start anytime you like.

While these jobs don't pay too much, they are easy to do and take only a short time making them a great way to grind for money. On top of that, completing 10 Folligan Jobs in the game will also unlock an upgrade for the Acid Lab that will allow you to make money from the business.

4) Gain access to the Last Dose missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars update added two sets of missions in the game- First Dose and Last Dose. However, you will only gain access to the latter once you complete every First Dose mission successfully.

The Last Dose missions might be a little harder than First Dose ones but they have better pay to compensate for this. On top of that, completing the Last Dose missions will also unlock the very cool Ocelot Virtue with a great livery for free.

5) You simply want to have a good time and earn some cash

Playing GTA Online can get pretty monotonous once you have set up all your businesses and have a steady flow of cash. However, tasks like the First Dose missions allow the game to stay interesting for both new as well as veteran players.

So, if you're looking to have a good time in the online multiplayer mode or have nothing much to do but want some change cash, then the First Dose missions are a great way to obtain both of these things.

In the meantime, you can also check out the various discounts and offers that the current GTA Online weekly update is offering.

