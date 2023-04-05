5 reasons to play GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2023

Some might wonder if the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is worth checking out in 2023. It is worth noting that this game's name refers to the 2021 remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. There was another trilogy of the original three titles, but that is not the subject of this article. After all, players might want some motivation to check out these widely talked about remasters.

Although the GTA Trilogy is a divisive game full of many flaws, it's still worth looking at the bright side of things. After all, it isn't entirely an irredeemable pile of trash. There are some genuinely nice aspects of this collection of remasters that players might enjoy.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons why you might want to check out the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (2023)

1) The remasters are faithful to the original titles

If you played the original games, you know how the remasters will feel (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy has different graphics and some quality-of-life fixes compared to the original three titles, yet the core gameplay is still largely the same. Anybody who loves the "classic masterpieces" should feel familiar with the Definitive Editions.

Even many of the classic bugs are back. Of course, the Definitive Editions introduce some new glitches that many players have already pointed out on the internet in the past few months.

The original classics did many things right, so copying it for the most part is still fun for players to experience in 2023.

2) This remaster is one way to experience the classic games today

The original games' stories are still fun to sit through (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas were delisted from many retailers. Thus, players often have a few choices on how to play them on non-mobile devices:

Emulation (a morally questionable topic for some gamers) Buy the original physical games (only viable if you have the consoles for them already) Purchase the GTA Trilogy

The last option is the easiest one for some gamers. You can purchase the GTA Trilogy on any of the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PS4

PS5

PC

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

All of these platforms have an easy way to buy this collection of remasters.

3) Only official Grand Theft Auto game on the Nintendo Switch

On a related note, the GTA Trilogy is the only Grand Theft Auto game to be officially available on the Nintendo Switch. Players' only other alternative would be to homebrew any classic title on this console, which would be out of most gamers' skill or expertise.

The Definitive Editions are the most accessible option for the average person on the Nintendo Switch. Anybody who likes portable games should also know that handheld mode works fine with the GTA Trilogy, which is especially nice since the Android and iOS ports are still not available to the public.

Just keep in mind that the performance can be a bit undesirable at times.

4) All three games were once free on PlayStation Plus

This advert was once used on PlayStation Plus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who has already downloaded any of the Definitive Edition remasters for free can still play them for $0. Thus, it's not even as if you would lose any money purchasing the GTA Trilogy. Do note that PlayStation Plus only included one of the Definitive Editions per month, meaning some players might not have all three downloaded for $0.

Either way, a free game is always excellent. That means players can at least try out their free copies in 2023 if they didn't have much time to do so in the past. Of course, anybody who enjoyed any of the remasters will still likely have fun with them today.

5) Three games for the price of one if you purchase the GTA Trilogy

Some players might think it's a good deal (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not every player would have gotten any of the Definitive Edition remasters for free. Even so, buying the GTA Trilogy at one of its many available discounts can be a good idea for some players. It's often available for $20 USD, although its default price is $59.99.

Players are advised to wait for another sale before purchasing this game. Just remember that you cannot purchase any of the individual titles by themselves, you have to buy everything at whatever price is available. Three games for the price of one is pretty nice for fans of these remasters.

