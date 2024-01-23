5 reasons to replay GTA 4 before GTA 6

With the release of GTA 6 inching closer every passing day, some fans might be wondering if they should replay GTA 4 before the next chapter in the series is out. The simple answer to this question is yes, and there are many reasons for that. Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2008 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, and although this title is over a decade old today, it is superior to the acclaimed Grand Theft Auto 5 in various departments.

The game is set in Liberty City, Rockstar's iteration of New York, and its story is certainly one of—if not—the best in the series. With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to replay Grand Theft Auto 4 before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Gamers should replay GTA 4 before GTA 6 due to the following 5 reasons

1) There is still time in Grand Theft Auto 6's release

Rockstar Games has confirmed 2025 as Grand Theft Auto 6's release year, but we have no idea exactly when it will be arriving next year. That said, even if the highly anticipated title comes out in 2025's first half, there is still much time left.

In the meantime, gamers bored of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode can take a trip back to Liberty City to relive the enthralling journey of Grand Theft Auto 4's iconic protagonist, Niko Bellic. Additionally, it has many fun gameplay features that were removed in GTA 5.

2) One of the best stories in the series

Although there are various games to play while waiting for GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 4's gripping narrative makes it one of the best choices for this. Its story is unlike any other in the popular series, boasting a more mature and gritty theme.

Despite coming off as a hardened individual, Niko Bellic has many shades and deeply cares for those close to him. Players feel even more connected to the protagonist as his story unfolds further over the game's course. Hence, the character dynamics and twists in the plot have the intended effect.

3) Catching up with the HD Universe

GTA 6's story seems to be set in the series' HD Universe, in which titles like Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 also take place. Not knowing the full context of this universe's lore might prevent you from enjoying some of the upcoming game's plot points.

Thus, if it has been a while since you last played the 2008 title, replaying it could be a great way of preparing for the long-awaited sequel by catching up with the HD Universe.

4) Some of its characters might return

Characters from one game appearing in another are common in Grand Theft Auto titles. Many of Grand Theft Auto 4's side characters have already appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5, and it is quite possible that some might return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

To truly enjoy these moments, should they happen in the next game, one must be familiar with all characters and their backstories. Besides GTA 6's Lucia, not much is known about the upcoming title's major characters or its plot, but it is expected to be revealed in future trailers.

5) Understanding the roots of the series' multiplayer

GTA 4's online mode was Rockstar Games' first attempt at including a proper multiplayer experience in Grand Theft Auto titles. The best way to describe it is simple yet thoroughly enjoyable. Grand Theft Auto 6 is also expected to feature an online mode. However, it hasn't been officially announced as of this writing.

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is much more advanced than its predecessor. However, replaying the 2008 title's online mode can help better understand the roots of this concept in this series. Surprisingly, its lobbies are still pretty active, but only on the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions.

