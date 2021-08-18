5 reasons Rockstar must release a new version of GTA Online along with GTA 6

GTA Online has played a huge role in keeping GTA 5 from the much-dreaded doom of boredom. Can it possibly do the same for GTA 6?

The odds don't seem to favor such an ambitious presumption. If anything, GTA 6 might have to milk GTA Online if Rockstar doesn't release a new version of the multiplayer game along with GTA 6.

In this article, we discuss why it makes sense for Rockstar to release a new version of GTA Online along with GTA 6.

Why Rockstar should release a new version of GTA Online with GTA 6

5) GTA Online is based on GTA 5

GTA Online may not be as popular as it as after the release of GTA 6(Image via GTA Online)

GTA Online is basically the Online component of GTA 5, a game that's been out for about 8 years now. By the time GTA 6 comes out, GTA 5 will be old news; memorable, but no longer a topic of buzz among fans. Unless GTA 6 is set within the state or San Andreas, the current GTA Online too will take a seat in the background.

4) GTA 6 might make GTA Online irrelevant

GTA 6 might leave the previous gameworld in the dust (Image via wwftech.com)

Every new game in the series comes with several new, exciting features. The new has to be better than the old one. Why would anyone be interested otherwise?

The release of GTA 6 might therefore make GTA Online completely irrelevant to fans.

3) GTA 6 might take it easy on the grinding

Making the big bucks in GTA Online is not easy (Image via redbull.com)

GTA 6 might take it easy on the whole grinding system, allowing players to make money in relatively simpler ways. If that is indeed the case, GTA Online might be forced to hand over the light of stardom to some other game, one that doesn't make players work their fingers to the bone.

2) GTA 6 might introduce new assets

GTA 6 will come with new assets (Image via GTA Onlined)

If GTA 6 introduces new assets, which it probably will, the assets players work so hard for in GTA Online will become old news. If, however, a new multiplayer game is released along with GTA 6, players will get to experience everything in GTA Online that GTA 6 brings to the table.

1) GTA 6 will come with a new collection of vehicles

GTA 6 will likely introduce a new set of vehicles to the gameworld (Image via ign.com)

Vehicles have always been a big deal in the GTA series. Without high-end, luxury vehicles, the series would have been a major miss.

GTA 6 will likely introduce a new set of vehicles to the gameworld. GTA Online's vehicles mostly take after those featured in GTA 5. Unless GTA 6's vehicles suck, Rockstar may need to release a new version of GTA Online along with GTA 6.

