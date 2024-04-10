5 reasons to run the GTA Online Gunrunning business in 2024

Rockstar Games added the GTA Online Gunrunning business back in 2017, and since then, it has provided players with one of the best ways to make money in the game. The main highlight of the Gunrunning DLC was the addition of Bunkers, which are one of the most lucrative properties you can buy. As such, it's only natural that most players would want to own a bunker and have their own GTA Online Gunrunning business.

If you've ever wanted to become an illegal arms dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online, this is the best business for you. It also gives you access to some extra perks, like exclusive weapons on a few vehicles, new types of ammo, and more weapon modifications.

That said, this article lists some of the biggest reasons why you'd want a GTA Online Gunrunning business in 2024.

5 reasons to start a GTA Online Gunrunning business

1) One of the best businesses for beginners

Rockstar has made the GTA Online Gunrunning business quite easy to set up with the addition of The Criminal Enterprises update. If you're on a next-gen console, such as the PS5 or Xbox Series XIS, you can make use of the Career Builder feature which lets you become a Gunrunner.

You get $4,000,000 to pick a location for your Bunker, which is one of the best GTA Online businesses to begin 2024 with. You can also get a few relevant upgrades. This role is rather easy to manage as Gunrunning simply involves producing weapons and selling them.

2) Passive income

The GTA Online Gunrunning business also provides you with passive income. Once you've bought or stolen some supplies for your Bunker, it will start generating products on its own. A fully upgraded Bunker will take around 12 hours to fill its stock with products on its own, which you'll then need to sell manually.

You can get around $1 million with each batch of products you sell in the game. As such, no GTA Online money-making guide for Bunker owners can be complete without mentioning that this is one of the best methods to get rich in the game.

3) Bunker Research

The GTA Online Gunrunning business also comes with special perks related to weapons. You can research exclusive weapons and ammo types through your sourced supplies at the Bunker. This can include special weapons for some weaponized vehicles, such as the SAM Battery on the APC or the Missile Launchers on the Oppressor.

This also includes custom liveries, unique ammunition for your normal weapons like Hollow Point, Armor Piercing, Incendiary, and Explosive Rounds, as well as attachments and modifications for your Mk II weapons. Research is one of many reasons to own a Bunker in GTA Online in 2024.

4) Ammu-Nation Contracts

Ammu-Nation Contracts are bonus sell missions that come with owning a GTA Online Gunrunning business. While your Bunker generates products, it also creates some excess weapon parts every 48 minutes (in real-time) which you can then sell off to the nearest Ammu-Nation for profits.

With the latest weekly update, Rockstar is offering huge GTA Online Bunker bonuses which include 2x money and RP on Bunker Ammu-Nation Contracts.

5) Access to the MOC

A GTA Online Gunrunning business is the only way to get an MOC (Mobile Operations Center) in the game. As its name suggests, this is a mobile base where you can install weapon and vehicle workshops, living quarters, and a command center with a gun turret. You also unlock the Mobile Operations missions, completing which will open up Trade Prices for Warstock Cache & Carry vehicles.

The MOC is just a trailer, so you'll need a trailer truck to tow it. Thankfully, it's also heavily armored, so you don't need to worry much about griefers.

